Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Rishab Shetty Film Maintains Strong Run

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection Prediction: Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, continues its exceptional box office performance as it enters its eleventh day in theaters. The epic period mythological drama, which was released on October 2, 2025, has emerged as one of the year's biggest Indian films, maintaining momentum across domestic and international markets.

According to box office tracking platform Sacnilk, the film's global earnings stand at approximately ₹554.5 crore, with an India net collection of ₹398.15 crore, an India gross of ₹474.5 crore, and overseas revenue of around ₹80 crore. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, trade estimates place the worldwide figure closer to ₹560 crore, indicating sustained audience turnout across regions.

Film industry tracker AB George, in a post on X dated October 12, 2025, noted that Kantara: Chapter 1 had already surpassed ₹530 crore worldwide over its first ten days, with domestic earnings nearing ₹450 crore. Another trade source, Friday Matinee, predicted that the film could touch the ₹600 crore mark by the end of its second weekend, reflecting its continued box office strength.

Myth, Rebellion, and Faith In Rishab Shetty's Epic Prequel

The prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, this installment delves into the origins of the myth surrounding the sacred forest of Kantara. The story, set during the Kadamba dynasty, follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a child born of divine will who grows up among a forest tribe. His defiance against royal oppression and his relationship with Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) trigger a series of events that pit the Bangra kingdom against the tribal community. As spiritual and ancestral forces awaken, Berme's destiny merges with divine intervention, setting the stage for the legend known in the original film.

The film also features Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with Arvind S Kashyap as director of photography and B. Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music and background score. The production design is by Banglan, with Dharani Gangeputra serving as art director and Suresh handling the edit.

With Hombale Films backing the project, known for blockbusters like KGF and Salaar, Kantara: Chapter 1 has reinforced the studio's stronghold in pan-Indian cinema. As the film continues its run in the second week, its performance will be closely observed to see whether it can maintain its momentum and reach the ₹600 crore milestone, further solidifying its place among the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time.