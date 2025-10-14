Kantara Has Become Global Phenomenon As Iconic Panjurli Muga Mask Has Found Its Way At America’s Museum

Kantara, the 2022 Kannada blockbuster, has transcended borders to become a global phenomenon. The film, which explores the rich cultural tapestry of coastal Karnataka, has not only captured the hearts of audiences across India but also found its way onto the global stage, connecting cultures and people from all walks of life.

One of the standout elements that has contributed to the film's worldwide acclaim is the iconic Panjurli Muga mask of Tulu Nadu. A symbol of deep cultural significance, this fabled mask has made waves after its portrayal in the film. Meticulously preserved and revered for centuries, the mask has now travelled across continents to find a permanent residence in a renowned American museum. This marks a momentous occasion in the preservation and appreciation of Bharat's rich folklore and artistry on the world stage.

For the uninitiated, Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered box office records, grossing over ₹600 crores worldwide in just 11 days. The film's captivating storytelling, folklore, and breathtaking visuals has wooed the audiences globally, rightly calling it a cinematic masterpiece.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land. The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on October 2, 2025.