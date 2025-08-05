Mahavatar Narsimha Collection Day 12 Early Trends: TERRIFIC Tuesday! Ashwin Kumar's Film Enters 100 Cr Club

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Updates: Mahavatar Narsimha isn't just a box-office hit - it is a cultural milestone. With its devotional depth, well-rendered animation, and narrative rooted in tradition, the animated saga redefines expectations for domestically produced animation. It's not just a film... It's the birth of a mythological animation movement poised to grow into a full cinematic universe. And in just two weeks, the movie has officially entered the Rs 100 cr-club.

Mahavatar Narsimha (2025) Box Office Collection Day 11 (2nd Monday)

Billed as the first chapter of a planned Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, Ashwin Kumar-directed Mahavatar Narsimha is a rare feat for mythological animation in India. Released on July 25, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Mahavatar Narsimha opened on only 400 screens and earned a modest ₹1.75 crore on day 1, as per Sacnilk. Due to the strong buzz and positive word-of-mouth, its performance skyrocketed within days and went on to earn Rs 44.75 cr in its first week.

Even though the movie recorded a sharp 68.18% drop in numbers yesterday (Aug 4), it maintained a strong hold at ticket counters and added a whopping Rs 7.35 cr, taking the total net collection to Rs 98.3 cr in 11 days.

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 44.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] - ₹ 7.7 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] - ₹ 15.4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] - ₹ 23.1 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] - ₹ 7.35 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 98.3 Cr

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Trends: Crosses 100 Cr

Mounted on a decent budget of around Rs 15 cr, as per a Koimoi report, Mahavatar Narsimha has crossed the Rs 100 cr-mark today (Tuesday, Aug 5). According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie has managed to mint around Rs 2.64 cr today till 5:00 PM. As of now, the total estimated figures are reported to be at Rs 100.94 cr at the domestic box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha Occupancy Day 12

Morning Shows: 16.68%

Afternoon Shows: 25.34%