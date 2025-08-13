Mahavatar Narsimha Collection Day 20 Early Trends: Film Inches Closer To 185 Cr Ahead Of Coolie Vs War 2 Clash

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 20 Early Updates: In a year full of cinematic surprises, Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as a breakout blockbuster, rewriting the rules for Indian animated films. Released on July 25, 2025, the mythological epic has not only stunned critics but also smashed box office records, becoming a cultural phenomenon that has taken the country by storm.

Bringing the fierce and divine avatar of Lord Vishnu to life, Mahavatar Narsimha has been praised for its cinematic animation, soul-stirring background score, and its faithful yet gripping retelling of one of Hindu mythology's most iconic stories.

After dominating several big releases across India, the box office numbers of this animated saga are likely to get strongly affected by the highly-anticipated Coolie vs War 2 clash from tomorrow (August 14, Thursday).

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 19 (3rd Tues)

Helmed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha managed to strike a perfect balance between mythology and emotion, engaging both spiritual audiences and modern viewers alike. Children, teens, adults, and even first-time animation watchers have all been pulled into the film's powerful aura.

What truly shocked trade analysts was the film's unprecedented box office performance. Not only did it outperform many big-budget live-action releases, but it also became India's highest-grossing animated film to date. After a humble opening of Rs 1.75 cr, the film went on to chase Rs 44.75 cr in its first week, followed by Rs 73.4 cr in week 2, as per Sacnilk.

In the third week, Mahavatar Narimha maintained a strong hold at ticket counters even on weekdays. According to the Sacnilk update, the movie saw a 16.19% hike in numbers yesterday (Tuesday, Aug 12) and netted around Rs 6.1 cr, taking the overall net earnings to Rs 181 cr in 19 days.

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 44.75 Cr

Week 2 Collection - ₹ 73.4 Cr

Day 15 [3rd Friday] - ₹ 7.5 Cr

Day 16 [3rd Saturday] - ₹ 20.5 Cr

Day 17 [3rd Sunday] - ₹ 23.5 Cr

Day 18 [3rd Monday] - ₹ 5.25 Cr

Day 19 [3rd Tuesday] - ₹ 6.1 Cr

Total Net Collection - ₹ 181 Cr

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 20 Early Trends Today Ahead Of Coolie vs War 2 Clash

Ahead of the big Coolie Vs War 2 clash across India, Mahavatar Narsimha is racing towards the Rs 185 cr-mark. According to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie has already added around ₹ 1.71 cr today (Aug 13) till 5:40 pm. As of now, the total earning is estimated to be at Rs 182.71 cr (net).

Mahavatar Narsimha Occupancy Day 20 (3rd Wed)

Telugu - 2D

Morning Shows: 12.28%

Afternoon Shows: 11.93%

Telugu - 3D

Morning Shows: 10.64%

Afternoon Shows: 14.76%