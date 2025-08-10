Coolie Vs War 2 Worldwide Advance Booking Day 1 Update: ONE-Sided Clash? WHO Is Dominating Tickets Pre-Sales?

Coolie Vs War 2 Worldwide Advance Booking Day 1 Latest Update: As August 14, 2025, draws near, Indian cinema is crackling with excitement over what might be the year's boldest box‑office face‑off. On one hand stands Coolie, driven by the legendary Rajinikanth and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj... on the other, War 2, the sleek spy sequel boasting Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, belonging to YRF's glitzy Spy Universe.

The buzz isn't just big-it's unprecedented. Social media timelines are flooded with fan-made posters, edits, countdowns, and "Team Coolie vs Team War 2" threads that have ignited full-blown digital fandom warfare. Adding more to the anticipation, Coolie vs War 2's overseas advance booking day 1 report card (current) has created a stir among fans.

Coolie Tickets Worldwide Advance Booking Day 1 Update Latest Report

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his gritty cinematic universe. It marks Rajinikanth's return to his angry-young-man roots and features a dream lineup including Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, and more. The film is packed with whistle-worthy moments, dramatic swag, and powerful dialogues. The teaser alone shattered YouTube records.

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Thalaivar's film is creating waves in pre-sales, with still 4 days left for the grand theatrical release. As per his Twitter post, Coolie has already earned Rs 60 cr (including India) today (Sunday, Aug) till 10:30 AM.

War 2 Tickets Worldwide Advance Booking Day 1 Update Latest Report

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is YRF Spy Universe's next crown jewel after hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. With Hrithik Roshan reprising his suave super-spy Kabir and Jr. NTR joining as a fierce new agent with gorgeous and talented Kiara Advani as the leading lady, fans are promised international-level action, slick storytelling, and adrenaline at IMAX scale.

As per the same tweet shared by Sumit Kadel, War 2 has so far (till Sunday 10:30 AM) grossed around Rs 6.50 cr worldwide. To note, the pre-sales of the upcoming YRF spy-actioner kickstarted today on a full-fledged note, promising to pick up an upward trend from today.

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking Day 1 Worldwide Update (4 Days To Go)

Well, the worldwide advance booking latest report for the opening day is pretty self-explanatory. Rajinikanth's Coolie is dominating the worldwide advance booking, leaving behind War 2 by a huge margin.

However, it is to be noted that War 2 is likely to narrow down the massive gap in the next coming days because of the full-fledged pre-sales.