Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Collection: Ashwin Kumar’s Animated Film Crosses ₹150 Crores

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha has surpassed the ₹150 crore mark in worldwide box office collections as of August 8, 2025, according to recent updates from the film's producers. The animated feature, which is the first installment in a planned decade-long franchise exploring the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, continues to draw audiences across India.

Mahavatar Narsimha Released In Five Languages With Franchise Plans Ahead

Produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, the movie tells the story of Prahlada and his father Hiranyakashipu-a demon king granted near-immortality by Lord Brahma but defeated by Lord Vishnu's fierce fourth avatar, Narsimha. The film is released in five Indian languages: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, expanding its reach across different linguistic markets.

The franchise reportedly aims to roll out subsequent chapters in the coming years, with titles such as Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and a two-part Mahavatar Kalki slated for release in 2035 and 2037.

Behind the scenes, the film is a collaborative effort by producers Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai, with a screenplay by Jayapurna Das and Rudra Pratap Ghosh. The music and background score, composed by Sam C S, features contributions from several instrumentalists and orchestral arrangers, while the post-production and visual effects were handled by Kleem Productions.

The narrative centers on the conflict between faith and tyranny, with Hiranyakashipu challenging Vishnu's supremacy and his son Prahlada's unwavering devotion prompting divine intervention in the form of Narsimha, the half-man, half-lion incarnation. The film's themes resonate with the classic tale from Hindu mythology, emphasizing devotion and righteousness.

The distribution in North India has been managed by AA Films. The film's release strategy and multi-language availability have contributed to its growing box office numbers.

While no detailed regional breakdown of the box office figures has been provided, the overall collection reported by the makers reflects a strong presence in theatres worldwide. The project marks an ambitious venture into mythological animation, setting the stage for a series expected to unfold over the next 12 years.