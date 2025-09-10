Renukaswamy Murder Case: Jailed Actor Darshan Asks For 'Poison'? What Happened? Pleads, 'Haven't Seen...'

Photo Credit: IMDb

Renukaswamy Murder Case Updates: Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa, once celebrated as a mass hero on-screen, now finds himself at the centre of one of the most sensational and disturbing cases in recent Sandalwood history. It has been over a year since his arrest in connection with the brutal murder of Renukaswamy, a fan whose body was found in a horrific state in June 2024. What began as an explosive scandal has since snowballed into a gripping legal saga that continues to capture public and media attention across Karnataka and beyond.

In a judicial twist, the Supreme Court, in August 2025, cancelled the bail previously granted by the Karnataka High Court, stating that no one is above the law and calling the earlier bail order deeply flawed.

Renukaswamy Murder Case: How Is Darshan Thoogudeepa Doing Now?

From a thriving film career to being confined within the walls of a prison cell, Kannada star Darshan's dramatic fall from grace has left fans stunned and the industry shaken. The actor, who once headlined massive box office hits, is now facing the harsh realities of life behind bars, with no special privileges and no clear path to redemption.

According to PTI, the 48-year-old Kannada superstar, who recently appeared before the hearing in the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court via a video conference, complained about the current jail conditions that he's facing. Reportedly, the actor claimed that he developed a fungus on his hands.

"I have not seen sunlight for many days, my hands have developed fungus, and my clothes smell," he was quoted as saying.

Actor Darshan Asks For Poison; But Why?

As per the same report, Darshan Thoogudeepa further asked the court to give him poison as he "can't live like this anymore". His emotional plea supposedly came after his jail transfer request was rejected amid his deteriorating health condition.

"I can't live like this anymore. Please, just give me poison. Life here has become unbearable, (sic)" he added during the monthly hearing.