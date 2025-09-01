Sri Raghavendra Mahatme Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Amit Kashyap, Siri Prahlad Play Main Roles

Sri Raghavendra Mahatme Cast Real Names: Zee Kannada is bringing a fresh devotional drama to its viewers with the launch of Sri Raghavendra Mahathme (ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ ಮಹಾತ್ಮೆ). The serial, starring Amit Kashyap, Siri Prahlad, and Parikshit in lead roles, will premiere tonight, September 1.

Sri Raghavendra Mahathme has already created buzz with its promos, and fans have been waiting eagerly to see how the story unfolds on television. With its strong cast and engaging storyline, the makers aim to connect deeply with audiences from day one.

The show marks the channel's latest addition, offering viewers a spiritual and emotional journey. The wait is finally over, and the first episode will air tonight, officially beginning the serial's television run.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SRI RAGHAVENDRA MAHATHME: STORYLINE AND OTHER DEETS

Zee Kannada is ready to take viewers on a devotional journey with its new serial Sri Raghavendra Mahathme. The show will bring alive the life and teachings of the revered saint Sri Raghavendra Swami, whose faith and miracles continue to inspire devotees across India.

The makers have promised a grand narrative that goes beyond a simple biography. The story will cover the saint's early life, his spiritual awakening, his message of devotion and humility, and the values of knowledge and compassion that guide his followers even today.

Known for presenting devotional sagas like Ughe Ughe Madeshwara and Vishnu Dashavatara, Zee Kannada continues its tradition of creating meaningful dramas rooted in culture and spirituality. With powerful storytelling, detailed research, and rich visuals, Sri Raghavendra Mahathme aims to offer viewers a unique blend of faith and entertainment.

The project is helmed by a strong creative team. Produced and led by Mahesh Sukhadhare, the serial is directed by actor-filmmaker Naveen Krishna, adding to the anticipation around its launch.

REAL NAMES OF SRI RAGHAVENDRA MAHATME MAIN CAST

Sri Raghavendra Mahatme features a stellar ensemble cast. Amit Kashyap steps into the role of Vishnu, while Siri Prahlad plays Lakshmi, and Parikshit portrays Vyasaraya. Adding strength to the narrative are Vikas Vasista, Deepika, Karthik Samag, Dhanyashree Prabhu, Vikram Soori, Dr. Sanjay, Sneha Hegde, Srinidhi, Shreelatha, and Anurag. Cheluvaraju will be seen as Hiranya Kashyapu, and the talented Shruthi Hariharan makes a special appearance as Kayadu.

But the biggest suspense of all lies in the portrayal of Sri Raghavendra Swami himself. The makers have deliberately kept the actor's identity under wraps, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity. This mystery has only intensified the excitement, as viewers eagerly await the grand reveal that promises to make the devotional saga even more captivating.