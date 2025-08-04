Su From So Box Office Collection Day 10: Kannada Horror Comedy Crosses ₹35 Crore Mark In India

Su From So Box Office Collection: Su From So, the Kannada horror comedy drama directed by debutant J.P. Thuminad, has shown strong legs at the domestic box office over its first ten days. The film, which hit theaters on July 25, has now collected an estimated ₹35.7 crore in India across all languages, according to figures from box office tracking platform Sacnilk.

Starring Shaneel Gautham in the lead, the film's initial theatrical release was in Kannada, with a dubbed Malayalam version following on August 1. Over its first 10 days, the film recorded consistent growth and benefited from strong word-of-mouth in both states.

Su From So Box Office Collection Breakdown (India Net):

Day 1 (Friday): ₹0.78 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹2.17 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹3.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹3.05 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹3.4 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹3.5 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹3.75 crore

Week 1 Total: ₹20.15 crore

Day 8 (Friday): ₹3.8 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): ₹5.4 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): ₹6.35 crore (approximate) (The above figures are sourced from Sacnilk and are subject to change.)

According to Sacnilk, the Malayalam version contributed ₹0.6 crore over the second weekend, while the Kannada version continues to dominate the earnings.

Set in the coastal village of Marlur, Su From So revolves around a lighthearted yet bizarre premise: a young man named Ashoka, whose harmless infatuation becomes the center of village gossip when rumors spread that he is possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. What follows is a comedic spiral of events that throws the entire community into confusion and chaos.

The film marks the directorial debut of J.P. Thuminad, who also appears in the cast alongside Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty, who also co-produced the film under the Lighter Buddha Films banner.

The technical team includes cinematographer S. Chandrasekaran, editor Nithin Shetty, and music composer Sumedh K, with a background score by Sandeep Thulasidas. Sound design is handled by Sync Cinema, and the visual effects have been created by I-VFX.

Su From So's box office performance, particularly in its second weekend, indicates growing audience interest beyond its niche appeal. Its sustained success will now depend on how well it holds through the coming weekdays.