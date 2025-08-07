Su From So Box Office Collection Day 13: Kannada Horror Comedy Crosses ₹45 Crore In India

Su From So Box Office Collection: Su From So, the Kannada horror comedy directed by debutant J. P. Thuminad, has crossed the ₹45 crore mark in India net collections after 13 days in theaters. The film, which was released on July 25, 2025, has steadily gained traction among audiences, performing notably well across its opening and second week, according to data from box office tracker Sacnilk.

The film opened with ₹0.78 crore on its first Friday and saw a significant jump over the weekend, collecting ₹2.17 crore and ₹3.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Strong weekday numbers followed, with Monday bringing in ₹3.05 crore and Thursday closing the first week at ₹3.75 crore. The film's week-one total stood at ₹20.15 crore, solely from the Kannada version.

In its second week, Su From So maintained momentum with increasing collections. It earned ₹3.8 crore on Day 8, followed by ₹5.4 crore and ₹6.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The Malayalam-dubbed version, released on August 1, began contributing to the film's revenue from Day 8 onward, with incremental gains reported on subsequent days.

The film collected ₹3.7 crore on Day 11 and ₹3.4 crore on Day 12. On Day 13, a slight dip was observed, with rough data suggesting a collection of ₹2.41 crore, bringing the film's cumulative 13-day India net total to ₹45.41 crore.

About the Film

Set in the fictional coastal village of Marlur, near Someshwara, Su From So follows the story of Ashoka, a carefree young man whose life, and the life of the entire village, is disrupted when rumors spread that he is possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. What begins as a simple love story spirals into a series of comedic and supernatural events that ripple through the community.

The film stars Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, and Prakash Thuminad, along with J. P. Thuminad himself. Produced under the Lighter Buddha Films banner by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B. Shetty, the film features music by Sumedh K and a background score by Sandeep Thulasidas. Cinematography is handled by S. Chandrasekaran and Praveen Shriyan, while editing duties are managed by Nithin Shetty.

As the film continues into its third week, its box office performance will be closely watched to see if it maintains its current pace.