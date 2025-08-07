Su From So Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Trends: Inches Closer To 50Cr In 2 Weeks Ahead Of Telugu Release

Photo Credit: Instagram/@rajbshetty

Su From So (Kannada) Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Updates: In 2025, few films have stirred as much conversation - and admiration - as Raj B. Shetty's latest directorial and acting venture, Su From So. The Kannada-language film has become a word-of-mouth sensation, garnering critical acclaim and strong box office numbers across Karnataka and beyond. From intimate single screens to buzzing chatter, Su From So is being hailed as yet another bold, emotionally resonant entry in Shetty's growing legacy of genre-bending storytelling. Due to raving success in Karnataka, Su From So is set to release in the Telugu language tomorrow (August 8).

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 13 (2nd Wednesday)

In a year dominated by big-budget entertainers, Raj B. Shetty's intimate and emotionally layered Kannada film Su From So has emerged as the most surprising box office success story of 2025. The film, which opened to glowing reviews and audience love, is not only winning critical acclaim but also raking in impressive numbers at the box office - a rare feat for a rooted, indie-style regional drama.

With an opening day figure of Rs 78 lakhs, as per Sacnilk, the Kannada-language horror comedy-drama went on to collect Rs 20.15 cr in its first week. Despite slow weekdays, the movie maintained a strong hold at ticket counters overall. As reported by the same trade tracking site, Su From So showed a positive response at the box office and netted around Rs 2.40 cr yesterday (Wednesday), taking the total net collection to Rs 45.40 cr in 13 days.

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 20.15 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Friday] - ₹ 3.8 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] - ₹ 5.4 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] - ₹ 6.55 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] - ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] - ₹ 3.4 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] - ₹ 2.40 Cr

Total Collection - ₹ 45.40 Cr

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 14 Early Trends (Today)

Starring Shaneel Gautham, J.P. Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere and Prakash Thuminad, among others, Su From So is all set to complete two weeks in cinemas today (Thursday, Aug 7). Ahead of entering week 3 tomorrow, the film is going strong today. According to the latest Sacnilk data, Su From So has already added ₹63 lakhs today till 5:10 pm, inching closer to the Rs 50 cr-mark at the box office. As of now, the total net numbers are estimated to be at Rs 46.04 cr.

Su From So Occupancy Day 14 (Kannada)

Morning Shows: 13.62%

Afternoon Shows: 22.58%