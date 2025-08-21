2025 K World Dream Awards Winners List With Names: Who Will Win Best Artist, OST, Song?

2025 K World Dream Awards Winners List: The city of Seoul is shimmering today as the 2025 K World Dream Awards function unfolds in spectacular fashion. Celebrating the very best in K-pop and Korean entertainment, this year's edition is already creating waves across the globe, with fans glued to live streams, red carpet moments trending worldwide, and the who's who of Hallyu making dazzling appearances.

As always, the K World Dream Awards is not just about performances and fashion - it's about honoring excellence in the Korean music industry. From breakthrough rookies to global chart-toppers, the event shines a spotlight on artists who have defined, reshaped, and pushed the boundaries of K-pop in the past year.

2025 K World Dream Awards: Venue & Live Streaming

First launched in 2017 as the Soribada Best K-Music Awards, this year the K-World Dream Award marks the 9th year of celebrations for this particular award series. After the star-studded blue carpet event, 2025 K World Dream Awards is currently going on at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea. This prestigious event is also being live-streamed on hellolive.TV site.

2025 K World Dream Awards Winners: Who Is Winning What?

The award function has already kickstarted with a bang. TXT (Tomorrow X Together) has bagged the 'Global Music Artist' Award at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards.

K-World Dream Global Music Artist: TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

K World Dream New Vision Award: FIFTY FIFTY, Close Your Eyes

Super Rookie Of The Year: KickFlip, KiiKii, AHOF, Hearts2Hearts

Best Music Award: G-DRAGON, IU, DAY6, BLACKPINK's Rose

Best Album (Pre-Announced): SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, AESPA, PLAVE

Best Digital Music: IU

Female Solo Popularity Awards: IVE's Jang WOnyoung

Listener's Choice: BTOB, Paul Kim