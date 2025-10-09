Are BTS Jimin & Song Da-Eun Back Together? Ex-Couple's NEW Pics Spark Confusion After Viral Video Scandal

BTS Jimin-Song Da Eun New Viral Pics: Just weeks ago, Jimin found himself at the centre of a major controversy when an alleged private video leak stirred social media into a frenzy. The video, reportedly shared and swiftly deleted by Heart Signal 2 star Song Da Eun, appeared to show an intimate moment between the two inside an elevator at what fans claimed was Jimin's Seoul residence. Though the clip was taken down within minutes, it spread rapidly across TikTok and Twitter, sparking heated debates among fans and media outlets about their rumoured romance.

The internet is once again buzzing with speculation around BTS member Park Jimin and actress Song Da Eun, as new alleged pictures of the two have surfaced online - reigniting rumours about their past relationship.

BTS Jimin Viral Video Controversy: Agency Confirmed Break-Up With Song Da Eun

BTS Jimin (Park Jimin) and Song Da-eun had long been linked romantically, with online sleuths pointing to several "couple clues" - from matching outfits to social media activity that seemed to hint at a connection. While Jimin himself has always remained tight-lipped about his dating life, Song Da Eun had previously dropped subtle hints that kept fans curious - from cryptic Instagram posts to comments that many interpreted as indirect confirmations of their bond.

Following the uproar, BigHit Music, Jimin's agency, released an official statement acknowledging that the relationship had indeed taken place in the past, but clarified that it had ended some time ago. The agency urged fans and media to refrain from spreading unverified or invasive content related to the idol's personal life.

The 'Closer Than This' singer's agency stated, "Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin's private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it.

However, as speculative reports concerning the artist's personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts.

The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present.

We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist."

Are BTS Jimin & Song Da-Eun Back Together?

Now, the surfacing of new alleged photos has added another twist to the ongoing narrative. The images, which appear to show the two in casual settings, have once again set social media abuzz, reigniting discussions among fans and followers ahead of the Kpop idol's 30th birthday on October 13.

According to Koreaboo, the alleged pictures, shared by a Chinese netizen, sparked speculations of Park Jimin and Song Da-eun patching up or still being together.

However, soon after this, the same netizen, in another post, claimed that the guy with blond hair in those photos could be a "nugu" idol instead of Jimin.

The user wrote in the post, as per the Korean media outlet, "I feel like the one at this link seems like an idol. Not the influencer as mentioned in the comments section, but a nugu idol. I'm sending clear photos of this person to see if someone can confirm if it's him. He usually likes wearing a basic black tee with normal skin. He dyed his hair blonde about 2 weeks ago. A few days ago, he posted photos of looking at the night view from a high spot, but I'm not sure if it's the same place, so I'm not sure if it's him. But it really looks like him. His arm muscles look similar, too."