BTS Jimin Viral Video Controversy: WHO's Song Da Eun? Rumored Couple's Link-Up Buzz Resurfaces; Fans Triggered

BTS Jimin Viral Video Controversy: BTS's Jimin, celebrated for his record‑breaking solos and magnetic charisma, finds himself trending again, but not because of a new solo track or heart-stopping dance performance. This time, the K-pop idol is making waves for all the wrong reasons, something far more controversial. A now‑deleted TikTok clip posted by actress Song Da‑eun has reignited long‑running dating rumors and pushed ARMYs into a frenzy, questioning the boundaries of privacy, fandom, and fame.

BTS Jimin Viral Elevator Video Reignites Dating Rumors With Actress Song Da Eun

A resurfaced dating rumor of BTS Jimin (Park Jimin) tied to South Korean actress Song Da-eun, now intensified by a deleted but viral video that many fans are calling a serious invasion of privacy. The video, shared late on August 26, appears to capture Jimin at the elevator of Song Da‑eun's luxury apartment in Seoul's Nine One Hannam complex-widely known to be his residence, according to Allkpop.

The brief clip, posted by Song Da-eun and quickly taken down, shows what appears to be an intimate moment between her and Jimin inside a private elevator at his Seoul residence. Though the exchange seemed casual, it instantly sent shockwaves through the BTS fandom, reigniting years-old dating speculation and sparking outrage over boundaries being crossed.

The clip shows her dashing into the elevator, where Jimin looks surprised, later greeting her with, "Oh, you scared me! How did you know I was coming up? I didn't tell you I was on my way [to surprise you]." Their laughter and synchronicity in movement, however innocent, have not gone unnoticed.

Rumors first emerged in 2022 when fans pointed to matching accessories, nearly identical Instagram posts, and even co‑attendance at events like Song's birthday soccer game. A shared love for peonies, similar pet nicknames, and matching phone cases only fueled the speculation.

In October 2023, Song Da‑eun took to Instagram to quash the gossip, vehemently denying any romantic link, warning "...I know how scary fandoms are. Stop trying to make me scared..."

Back in June this year, the South Korean actress went live on TikTok and allegedly threatened, as per Koreaboo, "I hope you go through the same thing that you put my family through. Like, please. I hope you get the punishment you deserve. Seriously, I wish the worst upon you. And just because the idol you love loves me doesn't mean I deserve to be hated. It's not like I made the first move. So please, stop coming at me. Alright? You seriously have no idea what I might expose if I lose my temper. You're always telling me I'll get sued... No. You are the ones who'll get sued. Got it?"

While she didn't take BTS Jimin's name, fans were convinced that it was dedicated to him.

BTS Jimin Dating Controversy: WHO Is Song Da-Eun?

Song Da-eun is a South Korean actress and former reality TV star who gained attention through her appearance on the popular dating show Heart Signal 2 in 2018. The program, known for pairing single men and women in a shared house while observing their romantic interactions, brought her considerable fame and a growing social media following.

Following her reality TV stint, Song transitioned into acting, appearing in dramas such as The Handmaiden and Once Again. Although her acting career hasn't reached the heights of mainstream Korean drama stars, she's remained active in the entertainment scene and has often been recognized more for her personal life and social media activity than her on-screen roles.

BTS Jimin-Song Da Eun Age Gap

Born on June 14, 1991, Song Da-Eun is currently 34 years old. On the other hand, the BTS star, Park Jimin, born on October 13, 1995, is set to celebrate his 30th birthday this year. That means there is nearly a 4-year age difference between the alleged lovebirds.