Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Release Date: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 5 Release Date: The buzz around Bon Appetit Your Majesty is only getting stronger with each passing week. After a highly anticipated launch, the drama has managed to hold onto its momentum, pulling in both loyal K-drama followers and new viewers who are just discovering the genre.

A major highlight of Bon Appetit Your Majesty is the pairing of Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. Their effortless chemistry not only makes the romance more convincing but also adds emotional depth to the fantasy-driven plot.

With Episode 11 releasing next week, curiosity is running high. Viewers are eager to see how the narrative unfolds, what fresh challenges the leads will face, and whether new twists will shake up the palace dynamics. The earlier episodes have already set a strong base, and all signs suggest that the finale week episodes will take the drama and emotions up another notch.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST & WHY IT'S A MUST-WATCH

At the heart of the story is Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a skilled French chef chasing her dream of working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just as her ambitions begin to take flight, fate intervenes-Ji-young suddenly finds herself transported back to the Joseon dynasty, a world far removed from the modern kitchens she knows so well.

In this royal setting, Ji-young's contemporary cooking skills become her survival tool. Her inventive recipes catch the attention of King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a monarch burdened with a rare condition-his sense of taste changes depending on the weather. Fascinated by her creativity, he welcomes her into the palace kitchen, sparking an unusual bond where tradition meets innovation.

But palace life brings challenges far greater than cooking. Hidden rivalries and dangerous schemes surround Ji-young. The graceful yet ambitious Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) hides her true motives, while the calculating Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) fuels political conflict. In the midst of these struggles, Ji-young discovers that her dishes are more than just food-they hold the power to influence emotions, heal relationships, and even shift the destiny of the kingdom.

With a stellar ensemble featuring Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the drama offers more than romance.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 11 RELEASE DATE IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

Fans of Bon Appetit Your Majesty are in for a treat as Episode 11 is set to premiere next Saturday (September 27). In South Korea, the episode will air on tvN at 9:10 PM KST, making it a weekend favorite for local audiences.

International viewers won't have to wait long either-Netflix will stream the episode simultaneously for global audiences. In India, Episode 10 will be available at 5:40 PM IST, giving fans the chance to follow the royal drama at the same time as viewers in South Korea.

The show has been entertaining viewers since last month and is set to end next week as only two episodes are remaining. Now, it'll be interesting to see how the Korean drama will end.