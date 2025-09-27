Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India?

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Release Time: The Korean drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty has quickly become one of the most popular shows of the season. Rights from the first week of its release, it has managed to capture the attention of both dedicated K-drama followers and those new to the genre.

As the story moves towards the finale, viewers are now eagerly waiting for Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11. The upcoming episode is expected to bring fresh twists, along with long-awaited romantic moments that fans have been looking forward to since the beginning.

With its rising popularity and constant buzz on social media, the drama continues to dominate discussions in the K-drama community. Bon Appetit Your Majesty is no longer just another release - it has turned into a fan-favorite series that audiences can't stop talking about. The excitement only grows stronger as fans wait to see what happens next in this captivating love story.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: CAST, STORYLINE, AND HIGHLIGHTS

At the heart of the story is Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah, a skilled French chef whose dream is to earn a Michelin star in Paris. Just as her career is set to take off, an unexpected twist in fate sends her back to the Joseon era. In this unfamiliar time, her modern cooking knowledge becomes her greatest strength.

Inside the palace, Ji-young crosses paths with King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae-min. The King possesses a rare gift-his sense of taste changes with the weather. Fascinated by Ji-young's inventive dishes, he allows her into the royal kitchen. From there, her challenge begins: blending modern culinary techniques with the strict traditions of Joseon's royal cuisine.

But palace life is not all about flavors and romance. Ji-young must also deal with palace politics, hidden secrets, and rivalries. Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) and Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) stand as major obstacles, forcing Ji-young to realize that her cooking may play a crucial role in shaping the kingdom's future.

With a talented cast that includes Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty promises a gripping blend of love, intrigue, and fantasy. It's no surprise the series has become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the year.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 11 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The much-loved K-drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty is back with Episode 11, releasing today, September 27. With a total of 12 episodes planned, the series continues to keep viewers engaged every weekend with fresh twists, romance, and unexpected turns.

In South Korea, the drama airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST. Over the weeks, it has quickly become a weekend favorite, drawing fans into its royal setting and fantasy-filled love story.

For global audiences, Netflix is streaming the show, ensuring fans across different countries can watch at the same time. In India, Episode 11 will premiere at 5:40 PM IST, giving viewers the chance to enjoy the new chapter alongside international fans.