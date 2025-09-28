Bon Appetit Your Majesty Ep 12 Ending Explained: Happy Or Sad Finale? Did King Lee-Cook Yeon Die In The End?

Get Updates
Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 12 (Finale) Ending Explained: After weeks of ruling hearts and consistently topping TRP charts, the beloved historical K-drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty has officially wrapped up its journey. Starring YoonA and Lee Chae Min, the Netflix hit dropped its much-anticipated Episode 12 finale, closing out a story that has blended royal intrigue, heartfelt emotion, and mouthwatering moments with remarkable finesse.

The final episode of Bon Appetit Your Majesty (ep 12) arrived amid sky-high anticipation and emotional tension, as fans eagerly waited to discover the fate of King Lee Heon and royal cook Yeon Ji-young following the devastating cliffhanger in Episode 11. With emotions running high and stakes even higher, the finale promised and delivered a memorable end to one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the year.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Finale Episode (Ep 12): Did Both King Lee & Cook Yeon Die In The End?

After falling into the deadly trap set by Grand Prince Jesan, King Lee Heon makes a desperate bid to save the woman he loves-royal cook Yeon Ji-young. But just when all hope seems lost, it's Yeon who puts her life on the line to protect Her Majesty. In a shocking turn of events, King Lee is forced to kill his own uncle, bringing an end to Prince Jesan's betrayal once and for all.

But just as the dust settles, fate delivers a cruel twist. As the stars align and the ancient Mangunro lights up, Ji-young is pulled back to the future-where she originally came from-leaving behind a heartbroken King Lee, standing alone in a palace once filled with the warmth of their shared moments.

As the stars align and Mangunro glows once again, Ji-young is pulled back to the modern world, leaving a devastated King Lee behind. Now back in her own time, she begins a new life as a head chef, seemingly accepting the heartbreak and closing the chapter on her once-in-a-lifetime love.

But this isn't the end.

In a twist that melted hearts across the fandom, King Lee Heon keeps his promise to find her-no matter the time or distance. One day, he appears in the modern world, reuniting with Ji-young in a scene full of quiet emotion and love. The series ends on a warm, satisfying note, as the once-royal King prepares a humble bibimbap breakfast for the woman who changed his life.

A full-circle ending that left fans sobbing, smiling, and craving one more episode.

Will We Get Bon Appetit Your Majesty Season 2?

With a heartwarming reunion and a bowl of bibimbap served with love, Bon Appetit Your Majesty delivers the perfect finale fans had hoped for. The story wraps up all loose ends, giving King Lee and Ji-young the ending they truly deserved. It's a rare K-drama that knows exactly when to say goodbye. And with everything beautifully tied up, a second season seems not just unlikely-but unnecessary.

