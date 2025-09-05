Bon Appetit Your Majesty On Netflix: Is Lee Chae-Min Single? WHO Is He Dating? Public Relationship Resurfaces

Photo Credit: Instagram/@l.c.m____, @tvn_drama

Bon Appetit, Your Majesty (Netflix Kdrama) Actors Real-Life Partners: Only four episodes in, and 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' is already the K-Drama everyone's talking about. With soaring ratings, viral fan edits, and foodies and romance lovers hooked alike, this fresh 2025 series has stormed into the spotlight-blending royal drama, mouthwatering cuisine, and magical realism into one irresistible package.

Set in a fictional Joseon-era kingdom, the story follows a mysterious royal chef who suddenly finds herself appointed to cook exclusively for the young, temperamental king. As the palace simmers with secrets and political plots, their unlikely bond deepens over steaming broths, secret recipes, and late-night meals that could change the fate of the empire. As Lee Chae Min and Yoona light up the screen with their undeniable chemistry, curiosity around their real-life partners has naturally followed.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty On Netflix: Lee Chae Min-YoonA's Kdrama Tops Rating Chart

Bon Appétit Your Majesty may have just begun, but it's already setting new standards for creativity in K-Dramas. With only four episodes out and so much flavor still to unfold, it looks like this series is only getting started. The tvN kdrama drops new episodes every weekend on Netflix for the global audience. Bon Appetit Your Majesty episode 5 is all set to drop on Netflix tomorrow (Sept 6) in India.

Since day one, viewers have been hooked to the show, with each episode ending on a cliffhanger and a perfectly plated dish. Amidst the soaring popularity, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has been trending at #2 in 'Top 10 TV Shows in India Today' category on Netflix. According to Good Data Corporation's FUNdex, it also topped the TV-OTT drama popularity charts for two straight weeks in South Korea.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Actors Real-Life Partners: Who Is Lee Chae Min Dating?

With only four episodes aired, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has already captured global attention not just for its intriguing storyline and rich visuals, but for the striking chemistry between its leads, Lee Chae Min and Im Yoona. Their dynamic on-screen relationship has quickly become one of the show's biggest highlights.

Amidst the rising popularity of the drama, online forums and fan communities have begun to focus attention on Lee Chae Min and Yoona's personal lives. Is Lee Chae-min single? Well, the answer is 'No'! Last year, the rising actor broke the internet after pictures and videos of him holding hands with actress Ryu Da In and walking on the streets went viral on the internet. Shortly after this, both the actors' agencies publicly confirmed their relationship.

Born on September 29, 2000, Ryu Da In is widely known for her performances in 'Pyramid Game', 'Crash Course In Romance' and '18 Again'.

Is YoonA Single?

Unlike Lee Chae Min, there is very little known about YoonA's current relationship status. However, after the release of 'King The Land', the actress was engaged in a link-up rumor with her co-actor Lee Jun-ho.