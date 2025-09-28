Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 12 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream Last Episode Online In India?

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 12 Release Time Today: The romantic Korean drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty is keeping audiences hooked as it moves closer to its grand finale. Episode 12 is the last big highlight, and fans are buzzing with excitement about what the finale story will reveal.

From its very first week on air, Bon Appetit Your Majesty has managed to win hearts across different age groups. What began as just another K-drama release has now turned into one of the most talked-about shows of the season. Social media is filled with discussions, fan theories, and heartfelt reactions, proving how deeply the story has connected with viewers.

Episode 12 promises more than just plot twists - it is expected to bring emotional depth and the long-awaited romantic developments fans have been hoping for since the beginning. With its strong storyline and increasing buzz, Bon Appetit Your Majesty continues to shine as a true fan-favorite, leaving viewers eager to see what surprises the creators have planned next.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: STORY, CAST, AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty brings together a stellar cast, led by Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, who deliver powerful performances that keep audiences invested. At the center of the drama is King Lee Heon, played by Lee Chae-min. The King is unique-his sense of taste changes with the weather.

This unusual gift becomes a turning point in the story when he meets Yeon Ji-young, portrayed by Im Yoon-ah. Ji-young is a talented French chef who, while chasing her dream of a Michelin star in Paris, is suddenly transported back in time to the Joseon era.

Her modern cooking techniques become her survival tool in this ancient world. Invited into the royal kitchen, she begins crafting dishes that surprise the King and challenge the traditions of royal cuisine. However, her journey is not just about winning hearts with food. Palace life forces Ji-young to confront politics, secrets, and rivalries that could change her destiny forever.

Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) and Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) stand in her way, reminding Ji-young that every dish she creates carries consequences beyond flavor-it may influence the kingdom's future.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 12 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty has finally reached its finale, and fans are now set to enjoy Episode 12, releasing today (September 28). In South Korea, the show is broadcast on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST.

Meanwhile, international audiences can watch the last episode at the same time on Netflix. For Indian viewers, Episode 12 will be available to stream on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, giving them the chance to stay in sync with fans worldwide.

With just the last episode left, the anticipation is higher than ever as audiences wait to see how this fantasy romance will reach its conclusion.