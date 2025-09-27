Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 12 (Finale) Release Timings: When Will Last Episode Premiere On Netflix?

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 12 Release Timings: Even before its premiere, Bon Appetit Your Majesty had created a strong buzz among K-drama fans, and the series has certainly delivered on expectations. From its very first episode, the drama has impressed audiences with a mix of compelling storytelling, beautifully designed fantasy elements, and characters that feel both relatable and memorable.

One of the biggest highlights of Bon Appetit Your Majesty is the chemistry between its lead actors, Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. With each passing episode, the drama continues to surprise audiences through new twists, changing dynamics, and unpredictable turns in the plot.

As Bon Appetit Your Majesty is finally ending, all eyes are on Episode 12. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story will finally come to an end. The anticipation only grows stronger as the drama heads into its final stretch, promising more romance, intrigue, and fantasy-driven surprises.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY: STORYLINE, CAST, AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty introduces viewers to Yeon Ji-young, portrayed by Im Yoon-ah, a gifted French chef chasing her dream of winning a Michelin star in Paris. Just when success seems within her reach, she is mysteriously transported back to the Joseon dynasty, landing in the middle of a royal palace.

In this unfamiliar world, Ji-young's modern cooking skills turn into her strongest advantage. Her unique dishes catch the attention of King Lee Heon, played by Lee Chae-min, whose extraordinary condition causes his sense of taste to shift with the weather. Fascinated by her creativity, the King brings her into the palace kitchen, where she must balance traditional royal recipes with modern flavors.

But palace life is far from simple. Political power struggles, hidden secrets, and personal rivalries surround Ji-young. Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) pursues her own ambitions, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) complicates matters with jealousy and schemes. Along the way, Ji-young discovers that her food has the power to heal hearts, build trust, and even change the destiny of the kingdom.

Featuring a stellar cast led by Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty delivers everything from palace intrigue and suspense to heartfelt romance and magical storytelling.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 12 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL LAST EPISODE PREMIERE?

The much-loved K-drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty is all set to return for one last time, with Episode 12 releasing tomorrow (September 28). In South Korea, the finale will air on tvN at 9:10 PM KST. Thanks to Netflix, global audiences will be able stream the drama at the same time, keeping fans across different regions connected to the story.

For Indian viewers, Episode 12 will premiere on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST. This simultaneous release ensures that fans in India can enjoy the final twists and emotional moments right alongside audiences in South Korea and beyond.

Are you going to miss seeing Bon Appetit You Majesty? Tell us what you think in the comments section.