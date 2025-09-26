Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11 Release Timings: K-drama lovers can't stop talking about Bon Appétit Your Majesty, which quickly turned into one of the most popular shows of recent times. The series is drawing attention not only for its refreshing storyline but also for the amazing chemistry between Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min, which has become a major highlight for viewers.

Now, all eyes are on Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 11, one of the most-awaited episodes so far, as the show is coming to an end this weekend. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the makers will raise the stakes with fresh twists, emotional scenes, and dramatic turns that promise to push the story forward towards the finale.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY: WHY THE K-DRAMA IS WINNING HEARTS? PLOT, CAST DEETS

If you love K-dramas that mix romance, fantasy, and palace intrigue, then Bon Appétit Your Majesty is one you shouldn't miss. At the heart of the drama is Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a skilled French chef chasing her dream of working in a Michelin-star restaurant in Paris. Just as success seems within reach, an unexpected twist of fate takes her back in time to the Joseon era.

In this historical setting, Ji-young's modern cooking skills become her biggest asset. Her dishes capture attention in the royal palace, where she crosses paths with King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min).

The king struggles with a rare condition-his sense of taste changes with the weather. Fascinated by Ji-young's culinary talent, he brings her into the palace kitchen, paving the way for both a heartfelt romance and intense rivalries.

But life in the palace is far from easy. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), a cunning concubine, hides dangerous secrets, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) stirs rebellion, threatening the kingdom's peace. Amid conspiracies and power struggles, Ji-young realizes that her cooking is more than just food-it can heal, unite, and even change destinies.

With its star-studded cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appétit Your Majesty stands out as a drama that combines royal drama, heartfelt storytelling, and the magic of food into one unforgettable watch.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 11 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

The wait is nearly over for fans of Bon Appétit Your Majesty. Episode 11 will premiere on Saturday (September 27, 2025), promising the last weekend full of drama and emotions.

In South Korea, the series airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST. For international audiences, Netflix brings the episodes at the same time, allowing fans in India to stream the drama at 5:40 PM IST without missing a beat.