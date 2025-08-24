Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 2 Release Time: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 2 Release Time: The much-awaited K-drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty finally premiered on August 23, bringing fresh excitement for fans worldwide. Even before its release, the drama had become a trending topic in K-drama circles, thanks to its intriguing teasers and promotions that promised a mix of emotions, fantasy, and romance.

The first episode of Bon Appetit Your Majesty opened to a positive response and delivered intense and memorable moments, ensuring the series leaves a strong first impression. With global fans eagerly waiting for Episode 2, the show marks the beginning of a journey that is expected to bring drama, magic, and love in equal measure.

As anticipation turns into celebration, one thing is clear - Bon Appetit Your Majesty has set the stage for a remarkable run, capturing the attention of both seasoned K-drama followers and new audiences alike.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY OVERVIEW: STORYLINE & CAST - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Adapted from a popular web novel, Bon Appetit Your Majesty introduces viewers to an unusual romance set against the backdrop of royal intrigue. At the center of the story is Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah, a world-famous French chef who is about to begin her dream job at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just when her career is at its peak, destiny throws her into an unexpected twist-she is suddenly transported back to the Joseon era.

In this unfamiliar time, Ji-young's modern culinary skills make her stand out. Her dishes attract the attention of King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a powerful monarch known for his extraordinary gift of detecting even the slightest change in taste depending on the weather. Captivated by Ji-young's flavors, he appoints her as his royal chef, challenging her to create inventive fusion cuisine for the palace.

But palace life is anything but easy. Concubine Kang Mok-ju, portrayed by Kang Han-na, hides her hunger for power beneath her graceful appearance, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) adds more tension as a political rival to the king. Between shifting loyalties, hidden schemes, and culinary experiments, Ji-young finds herself caught in a battle where food could rewrite history.

With a strong cast featuring Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty promises a mix of romance, fantasy, and palace drama, making it one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the year.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over for K-drama fans as Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 2 officially premieres today (August 24). The fantasy-romance drama will follow a 12-episode run, unfolding over the weekends. The series has secured a prime slot in South Korea, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST on tvN.

At the same time, Netflix has picked up the rights, making the drama available for both local and international audiences. This means fans worldwide can enjoy the episodes as they release, without delay.

For Indian viewers, the show will premiere on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, allowing them to watch alongside global audiences. The consistent weekend release pattern is designed to keep the story engaging, with fresh twists dropping every week.