Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 1 Release Time: When, Where To Watch First Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 1 Release Time: Fans of Korean dramas have a new series to look forward to, as Bon Appetit Your Majesty makes its grand debut today (August 23). The drama has already generated huge anticipation, with viewers waiting eagerly to dive into its story.

Positioned as a gripping fantasy romantic drama, Bon Appetit Your Majesty continues to capture attention with its fresh concept and captivating plot, skillfully blending elements of fantasy, romance, and deep emotions. The show has been the talk of K-drama communities in recent weeks, thanks to teasers and promotions that hinted at an intense and emotional storyline.

With the premiere finally here, viewers are curious about both the plot and the streaming details. Early buzz suggests that the series will open with powerful moments designed to leave a strong impact, ensuring it stands out in this year's lineup of K-dramas.

As excitement peaks, one thing is certain - Bon Appetit Your Majesty is expected to deliver a bold start and capture the attention of drama lovers across the globe.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

The much-awaited K-drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty brings together fantasy, romance, and palace intrigue in a story adapted from a hit web novel. At the heart of the drama is Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah, a renowned French chef who finds herself at the peak of her career. Just as she is about to begin a new journey at a Michelin three-star restaurant in Paris, fate suddenly transports her back to the Joseon era.

In this unfamiliar time, Ji-young's modern cooking skills quickly set her apart. Her unique dishes draw the attention of King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae-min, a feared ruler with a rare ability-he can sense even the slightest change in flavor depending on the weather. Fascinated by Ji-young's culinary creations, the king appoints her as his personal chef, tasking her to prepare innovative fusion cuisine for the royal table.

Life inside the palace, however, is far from simple. The ambitious concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) hides her thirst for power beneath her elegant charm, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa), the king's political rival, fuels ongoing tensions within the royal family. Between food, power, and shifting loyalties, Ji-young's presence sparks new conflicts that could change history itself.

With a stellar cast featuring Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty promises a rich mix of culinary passion, fantasy twists, and palace drama that will keep viewers hooked.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama lovers can finally celebrate as Bon Appetit Your Majesty makes its much-awaited debut today (August 23). The series kicks off with Episode 1 and is set to run for a total of 12 episodes. Viewers can expect a steady release schedule, with new episodes arriving every Saturday and Sunday.

In South Korea, the fantasy drama will air at 21:10 KST on tvN, while Netflix will also stream it locally. International fans don't have to miss out either, as Netflix is bringing the show worldwide. Audiences in India can tune in to the premiere episode at 5:40 PM IST.

With its weekend rollout, Bon Appetit Your Majesty is expected to keep fans hooked with each new episode.