Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 3 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 3 Release Time: K-drama lovers finally got to witness the grand premiere of Bon Appetit Your Majesty last week, and the response has been nothing short of exciting. The series has already created a global buzz, drawing attention from both longtime fans and those new to the K-drama world.

The previous episodes of Bon Appetit Your Majesty opened with powerful scenes, memorable characters, and a touch of magic that instantly struck a chord with audiences. Fans have praised its fresh storytelling and captivating moments, ensuring that the drama makes a strong first impression.

With Episode 3 on the way, excitement continues to grow. Many are looking forward to how the series will unfold, blending emotions, fantasy twists, and romantic chemistry.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST & ALL ABOUT THE SHOW

Bon Appetit Your Majesty is the latest K-drama sensation adapted from a hit web novel. Blending history, fantasy, food, and romance, the series offers a unique storyline that has already caught the attention of drama fans across the world.

The drama follows Yeon Ji-young (played by Im Yoon-ah), a world-famous French chef who is set to achieve her dream of working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just as her career takes off, fate takes a surprising turn-she is mysteriously transported back to the Joseon era.

In this unfamiliar royal setting, Ji-young's modern cooking skills become her greatest weapon. Ji-young's modern recipes soon attract the notice of King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler gifted with an unusual sense of taste that changes with the weather. Intrigued by her unusual flavors, he brings her into the palace kitchen, where she must balance her contemporary skills with the traditions of royal cuisine.

But beyond the kitchen walls, the palace is a battlefield of ambition and power. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), a concubine with hidden motives, masks her true intentions behind elegance, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) deepens the rivalry against the king. Caught in these dangerous undercurrents, Ji-young realizes that her cooking may influence not just hearts, but the destiny of the entire kingdom.

With a talented cast led by Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the drama promises a perfect blend of romance, fantasy, and royal intrigue. Bon Appetit Your Majesty is not just about love and politics, it's also about how food connects people across time, making it one of the most exciting K-dramas to watch this year.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty continues its magical journey with Episode 3 releasing today (August 30). The series is set for a 12-episode run and will air every weekend, keeping viewers hooked with new twists and royal drama.

In South Korea, the drama enjoys a prime-time slot on tvN, broadcasting every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST. Thanks to its growing popularity, the show has also secured a global audience through Netflix, ensuring fans outside Korea can stream the episodes without waiting.

For Indian K-drama fans, the timing has been perfectly aligned. Episode 3 will premiere on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, allowing Indian viewers to watch it simultaneously with the rest of the world.

With weekly releases, Bon Appetit Your Majesty promises to keep its audience engaged through a mix of fantasy, palace politics, romance, and food-inspired storytelling. The consistent weekend schedule makes sure fans have something fresh to look forward to every week.