Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 4 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 4 Release Time: The much-awaited K-drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty has already made a powerful entry into the world of Korean dramas. After its grand premiere last week, the show has quickly become a hot topic among global audiences, winning over both loyal K-drama fans and first-time viewers.

Right from the opening episodes, Bon Appetit Your Majesty delivered striking visuals, impactful characters, and magical moments that left viewers hooked. Its fresh approach to storytelling has earned praise across social media, with many calling it a drama that keeps you glued to the screen.

As the story moves forward, excitement is building around Episode 4. Fans are eager to see how the plot will develop, especially with its mix of heartfelt emotions, fantasy twists, and sizzling chemistry between the leads. With the buzz only growing stronger, the drama seems set to become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the year.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: CAST, STORYLINE & WHY IT'S A MUST-WATCH

Bon Appetit Your Majesty has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the year. Adapted from a popular web novel, the series beautifully mixes history, fantasy, romance, and the universal love for food. Its fresh concept and star-studded cast have already caught global attention, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans.

The drama tells the story of Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a top French chef with dreams of conquering the Michelin-starred kitchens of Paris. Just as she is about to achieve her lifelong ambition, an unexpected twist changes everything-she is transported back to Korea's Joseon dynasty.

In this royal era, Ji-young's modern culinary knowledge turns into her biggest strength. Her unique recipes soon impress King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a monarch with an unusual gift-his sense of taste shifts with the weather. Fascinated by Ji-young's cooking, the king welcomes her into the palace kitchen. But survival in the palace is not just about food; it is about politics, power, and hidden agendas.

The royal household is filled with secrets and rivalries. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), a concubine with a mysterious plan, hides her true ambitions behind grace and charm. Meanwhile, Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) plots against King Lee Heon, adding fuel to the tense political atmosphere. In the middle of it all, Ji-young discovers that her dishes may do more than win hearts-they could change the kingdom's fate.

The Cast

Im Yoon-ah as Yeon Ji-young, the modern chef trapped in the past

Lee Chae-min as King Lee Heon, the ruler with a rare palate

Kang Han-na as Kang Mok-ju, the ambitious concubine

Choi Gwi-hwa as Prince Jesan, the king's rival

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 4 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The fantasy romance K-drama Bon Appetit Your Majesty is winning hearts worldwide, and the excitement only grows as Episode 4 drops today (August 31). With a total of 12 episodes planned, the series will continue to air every weekend, offering fans a perfect dose of royal intrigue, romance, and food-inspired magic.

In South Korea, the drama holds a prime-time slot on tvN, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST. Its global popularity has also made it available on Netflix, giving international audiences the chance to watch new episodes at the same time as Korean viewers.

For fans in India, the schedule is especially convenient. Episode 4 of Bon Appetit Your Majesty will premiere on Netflix today at 5:40 PM IST, ensuring that Indian viewers can stream the drama without delays. With its consistent schedule and growing buzz across social media, the show is quickly shaping up to be one of 2025's most addictive K-dramas.