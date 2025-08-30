Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 4 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 4 Release Timings: Before it even aired, Bon Appetit Your Majesty created huge excitement among K-drama fans. The buzz was strong, and since its premiere, the show has managed to live up to expectations with every episode.

A big reason for the popularity of Bon Appetit Your Majesty is the lead pair, Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. Their on-screen chemistry has been praised for feeling natural and relatable, making the characters even more engaging. Fans have quickly connected with their bond, which adds depth to the fantasy-driven storyline.

The thrilling journey of Bon Appetit Your Majesty keeps getting more intense with every episode, and fans are already counting down to Episode 4. The drama has been adding fresh twists, making viewers eager to know what happens next. Each chapter of the story brings new surprises, ensuring that the excitement never slows down.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM K-DRAMA BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY: ALL ABOUT ITS PLOT & CAST

At the heart of the story is Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah. She is a celebrated French chef with dreams of securing a place in a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just as her career begins to shine, she is suddenly transported to the Joseon era, where destiny takes her on an unexpected journey.

In this royal world, Ji-young's modern cooking knowledge becomes her greatest strength. Her creative recipes soon catch the attention of King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae-min, a monarch with a rare condition, his sense of taste changes depending on the weather. Fascinated by Ji-young's flavors, he brings her into the palace kitchen, where tradition and modernity collide in every dish.

But the palace is more than a kitchen, it is a web of power struggles and hidden agendas. Kang Mok-ju, the elegant concubine played by Kang Han-na, hides dangerous ambitions, while Prince Jesan, played by Choi Gwi-hwa, fuels rivalry against the king. In the middle of these tensions, Ji-young realizes that her cooking can shape emotions, relationships, and even the fate of the kingdom itself.

With a strong cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty offers a mix of love, fantasy, political intrigue, and the magic of food. More than a romance, the drama beautifully shows how flavors connect people across time, making it one of the must-watch K-dramas of the year.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 4 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

With anticipation running high, Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 4 is scheduled to release tomorrow (August 31), and fans are eager to find out what new twists the series has in store.

In South Korea, the episode is broadcast on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, keeping local audiences glued to their screens over the weekend. The good news for international viewers is that they don't have to wait long-new episodes premiere on Netflix simultaneously at 5:40 PM IST in India, ensuring fans can enjoy the story in real time with Korean audiences.

As each episode unfolds, the show continues to build momentum with gripping plot turns, emotional character arcs, and thrilling sequences that keep viewers hooked. Whether you're drawn to the intense action or the heartfelt drama, Episode 4 promises to deliver more moments that will have fans buzzing with excitement.