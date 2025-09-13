Bon Appetit Your Majesty Ep 7 Ending: Deadly Attack On King & Ji-yeong? Did They Make It To Cooking Battle?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tvn_drama

Bon Appetit Your Majesty (Netflix) Episode 7 Ending Explained: The latest TVN sensation, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, is cooking up more than just royal recipes - it's serving a sizzling romance between stars Lee Chae Min and Girls' Generation's Yoona, and fans are eating it up. Currently streaming on Netflix, the historical-meets-modern culinary K-drama is not just topping viewership charts - it's breaking them, episode by episode.

With its unique blend of palace intrigue, comedic flair, and a mouthwatering food battle twist, the drama has become a surprise global hit. Lee Chae Min's portrayal of the charismatic yet clueless King Lee Heon, paired with Yoona's sharp and passionate Ji-yeon - a modern-day chef mysteriously transported to the Joseon era - has struck a perfect balance of heart, humor, and heat.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty (Netflix Kdrama) Episode 7 Ending Explained: What Happens In The Last Scene?

Bon Appetite Your Majesty Episode 7 has already dropped on Netflix (India), and fans are losing it. After episode 6 last week, fans were on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating Ji-yeon's daring move - stepping out of the palace alongside King Lee Heon in search of a pressure cooker for the high-stakes royal cooking battle.

In today's episode, Bon Appetit Your Majesty, King Lee Heon and the chief royal cook, Ji Yeong's pressure cooker hunt for the cooking battle turned into a deadly trap. As they stepped out of the palace, along with their bodyguards, Prince Jesan sent some assailants to attack them so that they failed to make it to the cooking battle. Their main target was none other Yeon Ji-yeong. But did King Lee Heon and Ji-yeong survive the attack?

YES! The king not only saved her but also reached the palace for the cooking battle at the last minute. The episode ends with them getting down from the horse and getting ready to win the battle.

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Preview

As per the preview of Bon Appetit Your Majesty episode 8, Ji-yeong and others are battling it out to perfect the 'meat dish' as the first theme of their first dish of the ultimate cooking battle. As the cook-off continues to take the contre stage, things take a dramatic turn with the news of 'gocagaru' going missing and Ji-yeong questioning the authenticity of the "red oil".