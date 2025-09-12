Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 7 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 7 Release Timings: The Korean drama Bon Appétit Your Majesty has quickly captured the hearts of viewers with its fresh storyline and well-developed characters. Since its release, the show has been gaining popularity, with fans eagerly awaiting each new episode.

A major reason for its success is the chemistry between Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. Their on-screen connection feels genuine and relatable, making the romance even more powerful. Viewers are especially looking forward to Episode 7, which promises to bring even more intense developments and surprising turns.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM K-DRAMA BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY: PLOT, CAST & HIGHLIGHTS

Bon Appétit Your Majesty brings together romance, fantasy, palace drama, and the art of cooking into an unforgettable story. The show follows Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a skilled French chef whose biggest dream is to work in a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. But just as her career is about to take off, an unexpected event sends her back in time to the Joseon era, changing her life forever.

In this historical world, Ji-young's modern culinary expertise becomes her secret strength. Her creative dishes catch the attention of King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a ruler with a rare condition-his sense of taste changes depending on the weather. Fascinated by Ji-young's flavors, he invites her to cook in the palace kitchen, where her recipes spark both admiration and tension.

However, life at the royal court is far from easy. Behind the scenes, power struggles and hidden agendas threaten to unravel the peace. Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na), an elegant but cunning concubine, hides secrets that could endanger everyone, while Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) stirs rebellion, creating even more turmoil. Amid these challenges, Ji-young discovers that her cooking has the power to connect hearts, mend relationships, and even change the fate of the kingdom.

With a talented cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appétit Your Majesty offers more than just romance-it's a story about how food, love, and politics intertwine across time.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 7 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

Fans of Bon Appétit Your Majesty don't have to wait much longer - Episode 7 is set to release on September 13, 2025. In South Korea, the drama airs every weekend on tvN, with new episodes dropping on Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST.

For international fans, Netflix makes it easy to stay up to date by releasing episodes at the same time - at 5:40 PM IST in India - so viewers across the world can enjoy the story together without waiting.

Episode 7 promises to raise the drama even more, mixing emotional moments with unexpected events that will keep fans glued to their screens. With its unique blend of romance, fantasy, and palace intrigue, this week's episode is shaping up to be another must-watch installment.