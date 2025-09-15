Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 9 Release Date: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 9 Release Date: Bon Appetit Your Majesty has quickly gained popularity as one of the must-watch K-dramas this season. Since its premiere, the show has captured attention with each new episode, keeping viewers excited and eager for more.

One of the key reasons behind the success of Bon Appetit Your Majesty is the lead pair-Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. Their strong on-screen chemistry brings the fantasy-romance plot to life. Fans have fallen in love with their characters, making the story feel more real and emotionally engaging.

As Episode 9 gets closer, fan expectations are running high. Viewers are excited to see how the story unfolds and how the characters handle new challenges. If the past episodes are anything to go by, the next one promises even more thrilling twists and heartfelt moments.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTRY K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST & WHAT MAKES IT A MUST-WATCH

The story follows Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah, a talented French chef who dreams of working in a top Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. But just as her big break is about to happen, she's suddenly transported back in time to the Joseon dynasty, a world completely unfamiliar to her.

In this new setting, Ji-young's modern cooking skills become her strength. Her creative dishes soon catch the attention of King Lee Heon, played by Lee Chae-min. The king suffers from a rare condition-his sense of taste changes with the weather-so Ji-young's unique flavors offer him something he's never experienced before. He brings her into the royal kitchen, where she starts blending traditional and modern recipes, creating food that surprises everyone in the palace.

But life inside the palace is full of challenges. Ji-young finds herself surrounded by secrets and political tension. Kang Mok-ju, a graceful but ambitious concubine played by Kang Han-na, hides her true intentions, while Prince Jesan, played by Choi Gwi-hwa, causes more conflict for the king. Ji-young slowly realizes that her cooking does more than just taste good-it can comfort people, bring them closer, and even change their fate.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 9 RELEASE DATE IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

Fans of Bon Appetit Your Majesty are gearing up for the release of Episode 9, set to premiere on Saturday (September 20). Anticipation is high as viewers look forward to new developments and surprises in this enchanting blend of fantasy and romance.

The episode will be broadcast in South Korea on tvN at 9:10 PM KST, ensuring that weekend audiences stay captivated. Meanwhile, international viewers won't have to wait-Netflix will stream the episode in India at 5:40 PM IST, allowing fans across regions to experience the latest twists in the story at the same time as Korean audiences.