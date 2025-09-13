Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 Release Timings: Bon Appetit Your Majesty has captured the hearts of K-drama fans even before its premiere, generating huge excitement online. Since the first episode, the series has kept viewers glued to their screens with its engaging story and well-crafted characters.

A major factor behind the drama's popularity is the lead pair, Im Yoon-ah and Lee Chae-min. Their chemistry brings warmth and emotion to the fantasy-filled storyline, making the plot even more captivating for fans.

Each episode of Bon Appetit Your Majesty continues to raise the stakes, introducing new twists and unexpected developments. With Episode 8 on the horizon, viewers are eagerly anticipating the next surprises, curious to see how the story and character dynamics will evolve.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY: PLOT, CAST AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Bon Appetit Your Majesty follows the story of Yeon Ji-young, played by Im Yoon-ah, a skilled French chef with dreams of working at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Just as her career is about to soar, she is mysteriously transported back in time to the Joseon dynasty. Suddenly, she must adjust to life in a royal palace, far removed from her modern world.

Ji-young's contemporary cooking skills quickly become her greatest strength. Her unique dishes catch the attention of King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae-min, who has an unusual condition where his sense of taste changes with the weather. Fascinated by her culinary creativity, he invites her to cook in the palace, creating a perfect mix of traditional and modern flavors.

But the palace is not just about food. It is filled with secrets, power struggles, and hidden agendas. Kang Mok-ju, the elegant concubine played by Kang Han-na, carries her own dangerous schemes, while Prince Jesan, portrayed by Choi Gwi-hwa, fuels rivalry and jealousy. Amid these challenges, Ji-young realizes that her cooking has the power to influence emotions, mend relationships, and even shape the kingdom's fate.

With a talented ensemble cast including Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, Bon Appetit Your Majesty blends romance, fantasy, and palace intrigue. The drama captivates viewers with its clever mix of suspense, emotion, and culinary creativity, making it a must-watch for K-drama fans worldwide.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 8 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

K-drama fans are eagerly waiting as Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 8 is set to release tomorrow (September 14). In South Korea, the show airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, making it a weekend favorite for viewers.

For international fans, the excitement continues with Netflix streaming the new episodes simultaneously. In India, Episode 8 will be available at 5:40 PM IST, allowing viewers to enjoy the latest twists and turns at the same time as South Korean audiences.