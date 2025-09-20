Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 9 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty Episode 9 Release Time: Bon Appetit Your Majesty has turned into a fan favorite, making waves in the K-drama world. Ever since its premiere last month, the show has drawn attention not only from loyal K-drama enthusiasts but also from viewers who are just discovering the genre.

The charm of Bon Appetit Your Majesty lies in its mix of heartfelt storytelling, eye-catching visuals, and characters that stay with you long after the episode ends. The earlier episodes laid a strong base, pulling audiences into their magical world of romance and surprises.

Now, all eyes are on Episode 9, as curiosity builds around the upcoming twists and the much-awaited romantic moments. With its growing popularity and increasing buzz, Bon Appetit Your Majesty is fast becoming one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of the season. Fans can't wait to see how the story continues to unfold in the next chapter.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY K-DRAMA: CAST, STORYLINE & KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Bon Appetit Your Majesty is one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of the season, blending history, fantasy, food, and romance in a truly refreshing way. The story centers on Yeon Ji-young (Im Yoon-ah), a celebrated French chef chasing her dream of earning a Michelin star in Paris. Just when her career is about to soar, fate transports her to the Joseon era, where her modern cooking knowledge becomes her strongest weapon for survival.

Inside the royal palace, Ji-young encounters King Lee Heon (Lee Chae-min), a monarch with a rare ability-his sense of taste shifts with the weather. Intrigued by her extraordinary dishes, he welcomes her into the palace kitchen. But winning over the King is only the beginning; Ji-young must now merge contemporary culinary techniques with the traditional expectations of royal cuisine.

Life in the palace, however, is far from easy. Hidden secrets, political rivalries, and power struggles constantly test her. The ambitious Concubine Kang Mok-ju (Kang Han-na) and the calculating Prince Jesan (Choi Gwi-hwa) complicate her journey, making Ji-young realize that her recipes might hold the key to the kingdom's destiny.

With a stellar cast led by Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, and Choi Gwi-hwa, the drama offers a captivating mix of romance, intrigue, and fantasy.

BON APPETIT YOUR MAJESTY EPISODE 9 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama lovers are in for a treat as Episode 9 of Bon Appetit Your Majesty arrives today (September 20). The drama is planned for a 12-episode run, keeping fans hooked every weekend with new twists. In South Korea, the show airs on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST, quickly becoming a weekend favorite.

For Indian viewers, Episode 9 will premiere on Netflix at 5:40 PM IST, allowing audiences to enjoy the royal romance and thrilling surprises at the same time as fans worldwide. With the excitement building, this weekend promises another captivating chapter in one of the season's most-loved K-dramas.