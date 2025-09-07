Confidence Queen Episode 2 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Confidence Queen Episode 2 Release Time Today: Excitement is building among K-drama lovers as Confidence Queen finally premiered yesterday (September 6). This crime-comedy series has already grabbed attention with its fun teasers and trailers, leaving fans eager to see how the story will unfold.

What makes Confidence Queen even more interesting is that it's a Korean remake of the hit 2018 Japanese drama Confidence Man JP. As the premiere episode fetched a positive response, viewers are now awaiting Episode 2, which will be released in just a few hours.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Confidence Queen follows Yun Yi-rang, played by Park Min-young, a smart and fearless con artist who leads a team of tricksters on daring missions. Alongside her are Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk, who play crucial team members, while Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young appear in important supporting roles.

Unlike typical crime dramas that are dark and serious, Confidence Queen focuses on witty plans, clever tactics, and exciting heists. A key part of the story is Yun Yi-rang's mysterious past. Born into a wealthy Chaebol family, she chose the life of a con artist, driven by secrets, revenge, and a desire for justice.

As the series progresses, her backstory is slowly revealed, adding emotional depth and keeping viewers eager to learn more about what shaped her into the daring leader she is today. The show also hints at playful romance amid the action-packed adventures, adding a lighter, more entertaining touch. While the team faces off against powerful villains, their missions aren't just about stealing - they're about fighting back and restoring balance.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN EPISODE 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans are buzzing with excitement as Confidence Queen Episode 2 premieres today (September 7). In South Korea, the 12-episode series will air every weekend on TV Chosun and Coupang Play at 9:10 PM KST, making weekends more exciting for local audiences. For international fans, including viewers in India, the show will stream at the same time on Prime Video, with new episodes available from 5:40 PM IST.

The series will follow a regular schedule, releasing new episodes every Saturday and Sunday, so fans can count on a steady flow of drama and surprises each weekend.