Confidence Queen Episode 3 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Confidence Queen Episode 3 Release Time: K-drama fans are excited as Confidence Queen premiered last week, amid high expectations. The crime-comedy series has already captured attention with its teasers and trailers, leaving viewers curious about the story and its twists.

Confidence Queen is a Korean remake of the hit 2018 Japanese drama Confidence Man JP. Since the announcement, it has been trending on social media, with fans eager to see how the Korean version adds its own style to the original story.

With Episode 3 about to air, many expect Confidence Queen to become one of 2025's biggest K-drama hits. The series promises an engaging storytelling that could keep audiences hooked for weeks to come.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & WHAT TO EXPECT

Confidence Queen follows Yun Yi-rang (Park Min-young), a clever and daring con artist who leads a team of tricksters on daring missions. Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk play key members of her team, while Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young take on important supporting roles. Together, they plan and execute bold schemes, blending humor with heart-pounding action.

Unlike dark, intense crime dramas, Confidence Queen focuses on clever strategies, quirky plans, and the thrill of pulling off seemingly impossible tasks. From spotting weaknesses to executing risky heists, every scene promises sharp tactics and unexpected twists to keep viewers engaged.

Adding depth to the story is Yun Yi-rang's mysterious past. Once a wealthy heir from a Chaebol family, her transformation into a con artist adds emotional layers and keeps audiences guessing. As her backstory unfolds, viewers will discover what drove her toward revenge and justice.

With a strong cast led by Park Min-young, supported by Park Hee-soon, Joo Jong-hyuk, Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young, Confidence Queen promises an exciting mix of comedy, action, mystery, and emotion, making it one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the season.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans are eagerly waiting as Confidence Queen Episode 3 premieres today (September 13). The Korean drama has a total of 12 episodes, promising plenty of action, clever heists, and drama to keep viewers hooked.

In South Korea, the show airs every weekend on TV Chosun and Coupang Play at 9:10 PM KST, making weekend evenings more exciting for viewers. International fans can catch the episodes on Prime Video, with India getting new episodes at 5:40 PM IST.

Confidence Queen will follow a regular schedule, releasing fresh episodes every Saturday and Sunday, ensuring fans have something thrilling to watch each weekend.