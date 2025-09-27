Confidence Queen Episode 7 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Confidence Queen Episode 7 Release Time Today: The buzz around Confidence Queen is growing rapidly, making it one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025. The series blends crime and comedy, giving viewers a fresh mix of thrilling moments and lighthearted twists.

Since its premiere earlier this month, Confidence Queen has already impressed fans with its sharp teasers, stylish trailers, and engaging episodes. What makes this drama even more exciting is that it is a Korean adaptation of the popular 2018 Japanese drama Confidence Man JP.

Now, with Episode 7 set to air, anticipation is higher than ever. The show's clever writing, entertaining characters, and intriguing plot have positioned Confidence Queen as a strong contender to become one of the biggest K-drama hits of 2025.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST, AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Confidence Queen is quickly emerging as one of the most anticipated K-dramas of the season. Led by Park Min-young, the show combines crime, comedy, mystery, and action, offering a refreshing take on the con-artist genre.

At the center of the story is Yun Yi-rang (Park Min-young), a smart and fearless swindler who leads a skilled team of tricksters. With Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk playing her close allies, and Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young in strong supporting roles, the drama introduces a powerful ensemble that brings both humor and thrill to the screen.

Unlike heavy crime thrillers, Confidence Queen focuses on creative schemes and witty strategies. Each episode showcases risky heists, clever planning, and unexpected twists that keep viewers guessing. The balance of lighthearted humor and edge-of-the-seat suspense makes it stand out in the K-drama lineup.

Adding emotional depth is Yi-rang's hidden past. Once an heiress from a wealthy Chaebol family, she now walks the path of a con artist. Her journey from privilege to revenge not only shapes her character but also adds layers of mystery that unravel slowly through the series.

With its star-studded cast, gripping storyline, and stylish execution, Confidence Queen promises to deliver entertainment filled with clever tricks, dramatic reveals, and emotional moments. It is already being hailed as one of the strongest contenders for the top K-drama of 2025.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN EPISODE 7 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over as Episode 7 of Confidence Queen drops today (September 27). The show features a 12-episode run, giving viewers an engaging journey filled with daring heists, witty strategies, and unpredictable twists.

For fans in South Korea, the series airs on TV Chosun and Coupang Play every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the drama on Prime Video, with new episodes arriving in India at 5:40 PM IST.

The drama follows a regular weekend schedule, ensuring fresh episodes are released twice a week. This consistency not only keeps the suspense alive but also guarantees that viewers have something exciting to look forward to every weekend.