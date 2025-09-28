Confidence Queen Episode 8 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Confidence Queen Episode 8 Release Time Today: The Korean drama Confidence Queen is quickly becoming a fan favorite in 2025, with audiences praising its mix of crime, comedy, and clever storytelling. Packed with unexpected twists and witty humor, the show offers a refreshing take on the genre.

What makes Confidence Queen stand out is its roots - it is adapted from the hit 2018 Japanese series Confidence Man JP. The Korean version, however, brings its own charm with stylish production, engaging characters, and a modern twist that appeals to today's viewers.

Episode 8 is now just around the corner, and fans can't wait to see how the story unfolds. With its smart writing, entertaining performances, and gripping plot, Confidence Queen has already proven itself as one of the most promising K-dramas of the year. If the momentum continues, it could easily become one of the biggest hits of 2025.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN K-DRAMA: CAST, PLOT, AND MUST-KNOW HIGHLIGHTS

Starring Park Min-young in the lead, Confidence Queen offers a mix of crime, comedy, action, and mystery, giving viewers a fresh take on the con-artist genre. The story revolves around Yun Yi-rang (Park Min-young), a fearless and clever swindler who leads a team of skilled tricksters.

Her close allies, played by Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk, add depth and charm, while Hyun Bong-sik, Woo Kang-min, and Kim Sun-young deliver strong supporting performances that balance humor with suspense.

Unlike typical crime thrillers, Confidence Queen focuses on smart heists, clever strategies, and unpredictable twists. Each episode keeps fans on their toes with risky schemes, witty plans, and surprising reveals, blending edge-of-the-seat tension with lighthearted comedy.

Adding to the drama is Yi-rang's mysterious past. Once a wealthy Chaebol heiress, she now walks the path of a con artist seeking justice and revenge. Her journey from privilege to cunning strategist not only drives the plot but also unfolds layers of intrigue and emotion throughout the series.

CONFIDENCE QUEEN EPISODE 8 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans of Confidence Queen finally get to enjoy Episode 8, releasing today, September 28. With a total of 12 episodes, the series continues to deliver thrilling heists, clever schemes, and surprising plot twists that keep viewers hooked.

In South Korea, the drama airs on TV Chosun and Coupang Play every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 PM KST. For international audiences, Confidence Queen is available on Prime Video, with the new episode premiering in India at 5:40 PM IST.

Following a regular weekend schedule, the series releases fresh episodes twice a week, ensuring the suspense stays alive and fans have something exciting to look forward to. With smart writing, engaging characters, and unpredictable turns, Confidence Queen continues to prove why it is one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025.