Global OTT Awards 2025 Winners List With Names: WHO Will Win Best Actor, Actress & OTT Original?

Global OTT Awards 2025 Winners: The spotlight is on and the stars are shining bright as the Asia Contents & Global OTT Awards 2025 rolls out its glamorous red carpet, officially kickstarting one of the most prestigious celebrations of digital entertainment in Asia.

Held annually to recognize excellence in Asian OTT content, the awards have quickly become a global benchmark for creative brilliance, innovation, and cultural impact in the streaming space. From binge-worthy K-dramas (Korean dramas) to boundary-breaking Chinese (Cdrama) and Indian web series, the event celebrates the diverse storytelling that has taken over screens - and hearts - across continents.

The Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards 2025 Venue & Live Streaming

This year, the Asia Content Awards & Global OTT Awards are bigger, bolder, and more globally recognized than ever before. With stars, creators, and producers from across Asia in attendance, the red carpet is a dazzling display of talent, style, and anticipation. Social media is already buzzing with real-time updates, celebrity arrivals, and fan reactions, making the event one of the most talked-about moments in the entertainment world today.

As streaming platforms continue to dominate how we consume content, the Asia Contents & Global OTT Awards stand as a powerful tribute to the creators who've reshaped the industry. Tonight's winners won't just take home trophies - they'll mark their place in a new era of storytelling that knows no borders.

The 2025 Global OTT Awards is currently going on in full swing at the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea, with several celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward and walking the red carpet. The prestigious award function is also being live broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the International Streaming Festival.

Global OTT Awards 2025 Winners: Who Is Winning What?

While IU has been nominated in the 'Best Actress' category for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines', Park Bo Gum is in the 'Best Actor' list for 'Good Boy' alongside Ju Ji-hoon for the much-loved Netflix medical K-drama 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call'.

Best Visual Effects: I Am Nobody: The Showdown Between Ying & Yang (Cdrama)

Best Original Song: Elf - Ado (Who Saw The Peacock Dance In The Jungle?)

People's Choice Awards: Bai Jingting (The First Frost), Bai Lu (Northward)

Rising Star Of The Year: Lee Soo-hyun (Family Matters), Shi Peng Yuan ( A Life For A Life)

Best Newcomer Male: Kang You-Seok (Resident Playbook)

Best Newcomer Female: Chung Su-Bin (Friendly Rivalry), Suri Lin (Born For The Spotlight)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Oh Jung-se (Good Boy)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Creative Beyond Borders: Life Line

Best Reality & Variety Show: World Of Street Woman Fighter

Best Director: Yao Xiaofeng (Northward)

Best Writer: Im Sang-Chun (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

Best Asian Content: The Outlaw Doctor

New Technology: Binge Korea