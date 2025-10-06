Kim Soo Hyun Controversy MAJOR Update: Big Relief For QOT Actor? Leaked Texts With Kim Sae Ron Dubbed 'FAKE'?

Kim Soo Hyun Dating Scandal Case New Update: South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun is once again under fire as new developments emerge in his controversial link to the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Allegations of a past relationship and disturbing messages have resurfaced, sparking intense public debate. Once hailed as one of South Korea's highest-paid and most beloved actors, Kim Soo Hyun is now facing renewed backlash after shocking claims regarding his alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron have resurfaced online. The scandal, which initially gained attention months ago, has re-entered the spotlight following speculative media reports that have fans and critics divided.

Kim Soo Hyun's Leaked Messages To 'Minor' Kim Sae Ron From Military Days

At the center of the controversy is the claim that Kim Soo Hyun, now 37, was romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. Reports suggest that the two allegedly became close during Kim Soo Hyun's military service, a period during which leaked messages, purportedly exchanged between them, have resurfaced online.

The relationship, if true, would have taken place when Sae Ron was just 15, raising serious ethical and legal concerns. The controversy reignited after the GaroSero Research Institute - known for its exposés and celebrity investigations - and the late actress's bereaved family released screenshots of private messages said to be between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron.

According to Koreaboo, in the leaked KakaoTalk messages - dated back to April 2018 when Kim Soo-hyun was serving his mandatory military service - the actor allegedly told Sae-ron how much he was missing her.

Check out the leaked KakaoTalk texts below:

Date: April 2, 2018 (Monday)

[1:48 pm] Kim Soo Hyun: Eh? ㅇㅅㅇ Everyone has so much energy, heh. Sigh, I want to see Saero-Mero soon.

[1:48 pm] Kim Sae Ron: When are we meeting up?

[1:49 pm] Kim Soo Hyun: We said on Thursday (April 5), heh. With the script! I want to see you now, though.

[1:56 pm] Kim Sae Ron: Without the script, since the drama got cancelled. So it'll just be me. When will your treatment be over today?

[1:57 pm] Kim Soo Hyun: Oh, LOL. I see. ㅎㅅㅎ Today, I'll be going to the hospital, then eating dinner, then going to work out, so around 9 pm?

The messages, labeled by some online users as "inappropriate" and even "predatory," allegedly date back to his time in the military, and reportedly include flirtatious and suggestive language.

Are Kim Soo Hyun's Leaked KakaoTalk Messages Fake?

Now, according to the latest report by the South Korean media outlet Money Today, the leaked KakaoTalk messages between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron appear to be "fake". As per their investigation, Kim Soo Hyun was confirmed to be on base at his military unit-not on leave-on April 2, 2018, the same day he was allegedly messaging Kim Sae Ron.

"Kim Soo Hyun was actually undergoing field training in his military unit at that exact time," the outlet claimed. Based on its findings on a personal diary that reportedly detailed Kim Soo Hyun's training schedule from April 2 to 5, 2018, the conversation read,

"April 2: Finished the sixth operation. It's getting too hot during reconnaissance; I'm sweating a lot.

April 3: Standing guard. Tomorrow is finally the seventh operation.

April 5: Woke up this morning to pouring rain. If it keeps up like this... But I don't want the operation to be canceled. Going out on a mission makes the day go by faster."

Money Today further revealed that in his April 6 diary entry, Kim Soo Hyun wrote, "I'm looking forward to my leave," which is now being seen as key evidence that he couldn't have met Kim Sae Ron on Thursday, April 5, as previously claimed in the leaked messages.