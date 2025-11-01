Last Summer Episode 1 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream First Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Last Summer Episode 1 Release Time: K-drama enthusiasts are eagerly counting down the hours as Last Summer gears up for its much-awaited premiere. Even before its debut, the show has taken social media by storm, thanks to its intriguing trailers and teasers that promise a mix of humor, romance, and heartfelt drama.

As Episode 1 prepares to drop, the excitement surrounding the series has reached new heights. Fans are already predicting that Last Summer could become one of 2025's biggest K-drama sensations. With a powerful storyline, sharp direction, and an impressive star cast, the drama is expected to open on a high note and keep viewers hooked throughout its run.

LAST SUMMER: STORYLINE, CAST, AND WHY THIS K-DRAMA IS GRABBING EYEBALLS

Last Summer offers a charming blend of nostalgia, romance, and heartfelt emotions - a story about lost love finding its way back through life's unexpected turns. The drama revolves around Baek Doha (played by Lee Jae Wook) and Song Hakyung (portrayed by Choi Sung Eun), childhood friends who once shared an innocent first love. Their bond, however, was broken by a painful past event that led them to part ways.

Years later, destiny throws them together again when a legal dispute over a duplex named Peanut House forces the two into an uneasy reunion. Doha, now a successful architect, returns to his hometown of Patan, where Hakyung works as a civil servant in the local architecture office. When Hakyung decides to sell Peanut House - a property Doha believes rightfully belongs to him - old memories and unresolved feelings begin to surface.

Complicating matters is Seo Soohyuk (played by Kim Gun Woo), a sharp lawyer representing Doha, who unexpectedly finds himself drawn to Hakyung. What starts as a property dispute soon turns into a complex web of emotions, as the past collides with the present in this touching love triangle.

Adding another emotional layer is Doha's estranged twin brother, Baek Doyoung (also played by Lee Jae Wook), whose actions in the past continue to haunt Hakyung. As secrets unfold and hearts begin to heal, Last Summer beautifully explores forgiveness, rediscovery, and the bittersweet magic of rekindled love.

LAST SUMMER EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama lovers can rejoice as Last Summer is finally set to make its grand premiere today (November 1). The much-anticipated romantic drama will air on KBS2 every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST, offering the perfect weekend dose of nostalgia, emotion, and heartwarming storytelling.

Adding to the excitement, Last Summer will also be available for global streaming on Netflix or Viki (depending on the region), ensuring fans worldwide can watch it alongside South Korean viewers. For audiences in India, new episodes will stream on Viki at 5:50 PM IST, giving fans an early evening treat filled with romance and drama.