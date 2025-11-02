Last Summer Episode 2 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Last Summer Episode 2 Release Time: Excitement is at its peak as Last Summer has finally made its grand debut. The much-talked-about Korean drama has already created massive buzz online, with its captivating trailers and teasers giving fans a glimpse of an emotional yet entertaining story.

Ahead of the release of Episode 2, Last Summer has become one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see how its mix of romance, light comedy, and deep emotions unfolds on screen.

With a promising storyline, strong performances, and skillful direction, Last Summer has started with a bang. Early reactions suggest that the drama might soon become one of the standout releases of the year, setting the tone for what could be an unforgettable viewing experience.

LAST SUMMER: PLOT, STAR CAST, AND WHAT MAKES THIS K-DRAMA A MUST-WATCH

Blending romance, nostalgia, and emotional depth, Last Summer tells a moving story about love, heartbreak, and second chances. The drama centers on Baek Doha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Hakyung (Choi Sung Eun), two childhood friends who once shared a tender first love before being separated by a painful event that changed everything.

Years later, fate brings them face-to-face once again when a legal dispute over a duplex called Peanut House rekindles old memories. Doha, now a renowned architect, returns to his hometown of Patan, where Hakyung works as a civil servant. When she decides to sell the house, Doha's emotional connection to the property sets off a chain of confrontations and rediscoveries.

Amidst this, Seo Soohyuk (Kim Gun Woo), Doha's lawyer, develops unexpected feelings for Hakyung, adding emotional tension to the love triangle. As the story unfolds, hidden secrets from the past-including those tied to Doha's estranged twin brother, Baek Doyoung (also played by Lee Jae Wook)-begin to surface, forcing everyone to confront the truth.

LAST SUMMER EPISODE 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama fans have reason to celebrate as Last Summer Episode 2 is set to premiere today (November 2). The highly anticipated romantic series will premiere on KBS2, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 PM KST, promising a heartfelt weekend escape packed with nostalgia, emotions, and tender storytelling.

What's even more exciting is that Last Summer will be available for global audiences through Netflix or Viki (depending on regional availability). This means fans around the world can experience the drama simultaneously with South Korean viewers. For Indian audiences, new episodes will stream on Viki at 5:50 PM IST, offering a perfect early-evening dose of romance and warmth.