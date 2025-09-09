Love Take Two Episode 12 Release Time Today: When Will Last Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

Love Take Two Episode 12 Release Time: Since its premiere last month, Love Take Two has quickly gained popularity among viewers. The series stands out for its perfect mix of romance, humor, and touching emotional scenes that keep audiences engaged.

With each new episode, more fans are joining in. The realistic characters and relatable stories make it easy for viewers to connect and get excited for what's coming next. Now, with Episode 12 set to release, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the love story unfolds and how the journey will end.

LOVE TAKE TWO K-DRAMA: CAST, PLOT & OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Love Take Two sets itself apart from usual romance dramas by moving the story from the hectic city life to the calm and beautiful countryside. With themes like second chances, family bonds, and rediscovering love, the series tells a touching story that many viewers find relatable.

The story centers around Lee Ji An (played by Yum Jung Ah), a 43-year-old single mother who has spent years working in the construction field while raising her daughter. Though she's strong and self-reliant, Ji An dreams of starting over.

Her decision to leave the city leads her to reconnect with Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon), her first love, who is now an architect and a single father. Their reunion brings back both happy memories and old wounds, but it also opens the door to healing and new love.

Meanwhile, the younger characters face their own struggles. Ji An's daughter, Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji), feels the pressure of stepping away from medical school and not living up to her mother's expectations. She finds comfort in Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), Jeong Seok's cheerful son, who works as a farmer and leads a simple, content life. Their growing bond brings warmth and lighthearted moments to the series.

Yum Jung Ah beautifully captures Ji An's inner strength and vulnerability, while Park Hae Joon adds depth and compassion to Jeong Seok's role. Choi Yoon Ji's portrayal of Hyo Ri's challenges resonates with younger audiences, and Kim Min Kyu's playful and kind-hearted performance as Bo Hyeon brings charm and joy to the story.

LOVE TAKE TWO EPISODE 12 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Love Take Two fans are excited as Episode 12 is set to release today (September 9). With its perfect blend of romance, emotions, and drama, viewers are eager to see how the story will come to an end. The series has a total of 12 episodes and is set to wrap up with its final episode.

Korean viewers can catch Episode 12 on TVING at 8:50 PM KST, while international fans can stream it on Viki. In India, the last episode will be available at 5:20 PM IST.