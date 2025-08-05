Love Take Two Episode 2 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

Love Take Two Episode 2 Release Time: K-drama fans, your wait is over! The highly anticipated Korean drama Love Take Two premiered yesterday (August 5), bringing fresh excitement to the world of romantic comedies. The brand-new show promises a perfect mix of heartfelt emotions, humour, and unexpected twists.

If you're a fan of stories filled with emotional highs and lows, complex relationships, and charming leads, Love Take Two is a series you won't want to miss. The drama is already creating a buzz for its engaging plot, and viewers are now awaiting the premiere of Episode 2.

Whether you're watching for the star-studded cast, the unique story, or simply your love for K-dramas, Love Take Two is here to win hearts and keep you hooked every week.

LOVE TAKE TWO K-DRAMA: CAST, STORYLINE & WHAT MAKES IT A MUST-WATCH

Love Take Two brings a warm and engaging story about second chances, complicated relationships, and rediscovering love in the most unexpected ways. Set in a peaceful countryside village, the show follows the emotional journeys of two women from different generations trying to rebuild their lives far from the hustle of the city.

At the heart of the story is Lee Ji An, played by Yum Jung Ah, a confident 43-year-old single mother who works in construction. Despite her tough exterior at work, Ji An is a caring and devoted mother. She moves to the countryside, hoping for a fresh star,t but ends up facing both emotional challenges and unresolved feelings from her past-especially when she meets her first love again.

Park Hae Joon takes on the role of Ryu Jeong Seok, Ji An's first love and a talented but blunt architect who now lives a quiet life with his son. When Ji An suddenly reappears in his world, buried emotions come rushing back, and both are forced to confront the choices they once made.

Ji An's daughter, Lee Hyo Ri, played by Choi Yoon Ji, is 23 and going through a difficult phase. After quitting medical school, she feels lost and unsure about her future. Her complicated relationship with her mother adds emotional depth to the series.

Meanwhile, Kim Min Kyu plays Ryu Bo Hyeon, Jeong Seok's cheerful son who works as a farmer. His simple life takes a sweet turn when Hyo Ri shows up and parks her camper van outside his home, starting an unexpected friendship-and possibly something more.

LOVE TAKE TWO EPISODE 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Love Take Two Episode 2 is finally going to premiere today (August 5). The show will feature a total of 12 episodes, airing every Monday and Tuesday, promising a steady dose of drama, emotions, and romance each week.

In South Korea, fans can watch the premiere on TVING at 8:50 PM KST. For global audiences, including viewers in India, the series will be available on the OTT platform Viki, with the first episode streaming at 5:20 PM IST.

With its regular release schedule and engaging storyline, Love Take Two is all set to take viewers on an emotional journey.