Love Take Two Episode 3 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

Love Take Two Episode 3 Release Time: The latest romantic comedy from South Korea, Love Take Two, made its grand debut last week, instantly catching the attention of K-drama lovers. Packed with lighthearted moments, touching emotions, and surprising plot twists, the show is quickly becoming a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Love Take Two follows a heartwarming yet dramatic storyline that explores love, relationships, and personal growth. With a talented cast delivering powerful performances, the show offers everything viewers expect from a top-tier K-drama, romance, comedy, and plenty of unexpected turns.

Since its first episode aired, the buzz around the show has been growing. Viewers are already looking forward to Episode 3, eager to see where the characters' journeys will lead. Whether it's the charming leads, the engaging narrative, or simply the feel-good vibe, Love Take Two promises to keep audiences entertained week after week.

LOVE TAKE TWOK-DRAMA: CAST, PLOT & REASONS IT SHOULD BE ON YOUR WATCHLIST

Set against the backdrop of a quiet countryside village, the series beautifully blends heartfelt emotions, romance, and relatable life struggles. At the centre of the story is Lee Ji An (played by Yum Jung Ah), a 43-year-old single mother working in construction. Strong and confident in her profession, Ji An is equally devoted to her daughter.

Hoping to start over, she moves away from the busy city life to a peaceful village. However, her fresh start takes an emotional turn when she unexpectedly crosses paths with her first love. That first love is Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon), a gifted but straightforward architect who now leads a simple life with his son. The reunion stirs old feelings, forcing both Ji An and Jeong Seok to face their past decisions and unresolved emotions.

Adding more depth to the narrative is Ji An's daughter, Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji), a 23-year-old struggling to find her path after leaving medical school. Her strained relationship with her mother adds layers of drama and tenderness to the show.

Meanwhile, Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), Jeong Seok's warm-hearted son, enjoys a peaceful life as a farmer. Things change when Hyo Ri arrives in the village and parks her camper van outside his home, sparking an unexpected friendship that might grow into something more.

LOVE TAKE TWO EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Love Take Two Episode 3 arrives today (August 11), bringing more romance, drama, and heartfelt moments for K-drama fans. The series will run for a total of 12 episodes, airing every Monday and Tuesday, ensuring viewers get a regular dose of engaging storytelling each week.

In South Korea, the new episode will air on TVING at 8:50 PM KST. For international viewers, including audiences in India, Love Take Two will be available to stream on Viki, with Episode 3 going live at 5:20 PM IST.