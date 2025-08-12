Love Take Two Episode 4 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

Love Take Two Episode 4 Release Time: South Korea's newest rom-com Love Take Two has already become a hot topic among K-drama fans. Blending romance, humor, and emotional depth, the series offers a fresh take on love and personal growth, making it a perfect pick for those who enjoy lighthearted yet meaningful storytelling.

Love Take Two features a talented cast whose chemistry and performances bring the characters to life. Every episode delivers a mix of heartwarming moments, laugh-out-loud scenes, and unexpected plot twists that keep viewers hooked.

After its premiere last week, Love Take Two quickly gained popularity, with fans praising its engaging narrative and charming leads. The show's growing buzz is now centered on the upcoming Episode 3, as audiences eagerly wait to see how the relationships and storylines unfold.

WHY K-DRAMA LOVE TAKE TWO DESERVES A SPOT ON YOUR WATCH LIST: PLOT, CAST

In a peaceful countryside setting far from the chaos of city life, Love Take Two unfolds as a heartfelt tale of second chances, family bonds, and rediscovering love. The drama brings together touching emotions, gentle humor, and everyday struggles in a way that feels both warm and relatable.

At the heart of the story is Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah), a 43-year-old single mother who works in construction. Determined and skilled in her profession, she also carries deep devotion toward her daughter.

Hoping for a fresh start, Ji An leaves the city for a quieter village, only to encounter a twist of fate-running into her first love, Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon). Now a humble architect raising his son, Jeong Seok's unexpected reunion with Ji An reopens old wounds and reignites emotions they thought were long gone.

The drama also follows Ji An's daughter, Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji), a 23-year-old searching for direction after dropping out of medical school. Her complicated relationship with her mother adds emotional depth to the storyline. Meanwhile, Jeong Seok's kind-hearted son, Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), enjoys his quiet life as a farmer-until Hyo Ri parks her camper van outside his home. Their chance meeting blossoms into a gentle friendship, hinting at something more.

With its layered characters, touching relationships, and the charm of rural life, Love Take Two offers a mix of romance, drama, and life lessons that makes it hard to resist. It's not just a love story-it's a journey about healing, reconnecting, and embracing new beginnings.

LOVE TAKE TWO EPISODE 4 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Love Take Two continues to win hearts, and Episode 3 is set to drop today (August 12), promising more romance, drama, and emotional moments for K-drama lovers. With a total of 12 episodes, the series airs every Monday and Tuesday, giving fans a steady flow of engaging storytelling twice a week.

In South Korea, Episode 4 will premiere on TVING at 8:50 PM KST. International audiences, including viewers in India, can watch it on Viki, where the episode will be available from 5:20 PM IST.