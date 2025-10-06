Ms Incognito Episode 3 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Ms Incognito Episode 3 Release Time Today: Fans of Korean dramas were eagerly waiting for the launch of Ms Incognito, a fresh mix of crime and romance that has already built strong buzz online. Their wait finally ended last week with the premiere episodes getting an amazing response from viewers.

Since the makers announced the project, Ms Incognito has remained a hot topic on social media. Excitement continues to grow as fans look forward to the twists, suspense, and unexpected turns Episode 3 promises to deliver.

With the third episode set to air in just a few hours, the drama is carrying big expectations. Many believe Ms Incognito has the potential to become one of the most talked-about K-dramas of 2025, standing out for its unique mix of thrilling crime elements and heartfelt romance.

MS INCOGNITO: STORYLINE, CAST, AND WHAT VIEWERS CAN EXPECT FROM THE K-DRAMA

Headlined by Jeon Yeo-been, the series explores themes of survival, greed, and identity, while keeping viewers hooked with thrilling twists. The story is inspired by a shocking real-life case of a bank employee who embezzled billions of won, raising one haunting question - what happens when sudden wealth brings not just power but also deadly risks?

At the heart of the drama is Kim Yeong-ran, a skilled bodyguard who enters into a contract marriage with a wealthy chaebol chairman battling illness. But after his death, her life takes a dangerous turn. With enemies closing in for the chairman's fortune, she reinvents herself as Bu Se-mi, a kindergarten teacher, for three months in hopes of escaping her past.

Jeon Yeo-been leads the cast with a gripping performance as Kim Yeong-ran/Bu Se-mi. She is joined by Jung Jin-young, who plays Jeon Dong-min, a devoted single father and strawberry farmer from Muchang Village. Adding more intrigue are Joo Hyun-young as Baek Hye-ji and Moon Sung-keun as Ga Sung-ho, enriching the drama with layered characters.

Directed by Park Yoo-young and written by Hyun Gyu-ri, Ms Incognito promises to deliver both emotional depth and edge-of-the-seat suspense. With its powerful storyline and stellar cast, it is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025.

MS INCOGNITO EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Ms Incognito Episode 3 is all set to debut today (October 6). The series begins with Episode 3, marking the start of a 12-episode journey packed with suspense, romance, and mystery. For viewers in South Korea, the drama will air on ENA every weekend at 10 PM KST, turning weekends into an exciting watch for K-drama fans.

Meanwhile, international audiences don't have to miss out, as Ms Incognito is available on Viki. Episode 3 will stream at 6:30 PM IST for Indian viewers, keeping the global audience in sync. The drama follows a steady release schedule with fresh episodes dropping every Monday and Tuesday.

WHERE TO STREAM MS INCOGNITO EPISODE 3 FOR FREE IN INDIA?

While Viki is the official platform to stream Ms Incognito worldwide, episodes of the drama are also being uploaded on Dailymotion. However, it is important to note that Dailymotion is an unofficial source, and the safest way to enjoy the K-drama with proper subtitles and high quality is through Viki.