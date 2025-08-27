My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 11 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Ep 9 With English Subtitles In India?

My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 11 Release Time: The much-loved K-drama My Girlfriend Is The Man continues to win hearts as Episode 11 premieres today (August 27). Starring Yoon San-ha, Arin, and Yoo Jung-hoo in lead roles, the show has quickly become a favorite for fans who enjoy a perfect mix of romance, comedy, and drama.

Since its release, My Girlfriend Is The Man has gained steady popularity for its refreshing storyline and unpredictable twists. Each episode brings a balance of heartfelt emotions and lighthearted chaos, making the characters' journeys both engaging and relatable.

Episode 11 promises to add more fun, romance, and surprises to the story, keeping viewers guessing about what lies ahead. With its blend of sweet moments and dramatic turns, My Girlfriend Is The Man continues to be one of the most talked-about rom-coms in the K-drama space.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST AND BODY-SWAP TWIST

The K-drama My Girlfriend Is The Man has become a trending favorite thanks to its refreshing mix of romance, comedy, and a unique body-swap plotline. Unlike typical rom-coms, the series blends lighthearted humor with emotional depth, making it stand out in the crowded K-drama space.

The story begins with Park Yun Jae and Kim Ji Eun, who meet on a blind date and quickly fall in love. Just when their romance seems picture-perfect, a strange twist changes everything-Ji Eun suddenly wakes up in the body of a man. This shocking transformation puts their relationship to the test as they face unexpected challenges and comical situations.

To complicate matters further, college student Kang Min Ju develops feelings for Yun Jae, sparking a love triangle full of both heartfelt and hilarious moments.

The drama stars OH MY GIRL's Arin as Ji Eun, ASTRO's Yoon San Ha as Yun Jae, and Chuu (formerly of LOONA) as Min Ju. Their on-screen chemistry and convincing performances bring warmth, charm, and relatability to the story, making the series even more engaging for viewers.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 11 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA

The popular Korean rom-com My Girlfriend Is The Man returns with its much-awaited Episode 11, premiering today (August 27). Fans in South Korea can tune in to KBS2 at 21:50 KST to catch the latest chapter of the body-swap romance drama.

For international viewers, the series is streaming on Viu and Rakuten Viki in select regions. In India, Episode 9 will be available on Viki at 6:20 PM IST, allowing fans to stay updated with the unfolding love story.

The drama is scheduled for 12 episodes in total, airing twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. With the finale set to broadcast on August 28, 2025, the series is moving towards a conclusion filled with romance, comedy, and unexpected twists.

HOW TO WATCH MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 11 WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES?

Fans waiting to watch My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 11 with subtitles have a few choices, but not every platform offers the same experience.

Viki - The Official Platform

Rakuten Viki is the most reliable option for streaming the drama. It provides high-quality video, smooth streaming, and accurate English subtitles. Though a subscription is required, it ensures timely access to new episodes without interruptions.

Dailymotion - Unofficial Source

Some users share episodes on Dailymotion with subtitles. This is a free option, but since it is not official, the video quality and subtitle accuracy may vary depending on the uploader.

Best Option for Viewers

For fans who want the best viewing experience with proper subtitles and HD clarity, Viki remains the recommended platform to watch My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 11.