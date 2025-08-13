My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 7 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Ep 5 With English Subtitles In India?

My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 7 Release Time: The hit Korean rom-com My Girlfriend Is The Man has been winning hearts with its unique mix of love, drama, and lighthearted comedy. After a strong debut, the series continues to pull viewers into its unpredictable world, balancing emotional depth with playful moments.

My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 7 is set to release today (August 6), and anticipation is running high. The story, led by Yoon San-ha, Arin, and Yoo Jung-hoo, keeps audiences invested through strong performances and characters that feel real and relatable. Each episode has built on the last, offering a blend of sweet romance, gripping tension, and laugh-out-loud chaos.

If you've missed the earlier chapters, this is the perfect time to catch up before the new episode drops. With unexpected twists around every corner, My Girlfriend Is The Man is proving to be a must-watch for both K-drama fans and newcomers to the genre.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN: STORYLINE, CAST & WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT

The Korean romantic comedy My Girlfriend Is The Man offers a fresh spin on love, identity, and relationships with a fun body-swap twist. Blending humor, romance, and unexpected drama, the series delivers a story that is far from ordinary.

The plot follows Park Yun Jae and Kim Ji Eun, who meet on a blind date and quickly fall in love. Just when everything seems perfect, one strange night changes their lives forever-Ji Eun wakes up to find herself in the body of a man. From that moment, their relationship faces challenges they never imagined.

While the couple struggles to understand this bizarre turn of events, their love is tested even more when Kang Min Ju, a fellow college student, develops feelings for Yun Jae. This adds a new layer of tension, creating an emotional and often hilarious love triangle.

The drama stars OH MY GIRL's A Rin as Ji Eun, ASTRO's Yoon San Ha as Yun Jae, and Chuu-formerly of LOONA-as Min Ju. Their idol charm, combined with strong acting performances, brings warmth and depth to the characters.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 7 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA

The popular Korean rom-com My Girlfriend Is The Man returns with Episode 7 today (August 13), airing at 21:50 KST on KBS2. The drama is also available for streaming on Viu and Rakuten Viki in select regions. For viewers in India, the episode will be accessible on Viki at 6:20 PM IST.

This 12-episode series follows a twice-weekly release pattern, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday and Thursday. The season will wrap up on August 28, promising a finale filled with romance, comedy, and surprises that have made the show a standout in the K-drama lineup.

HOW TO WATCH MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 7 WITH ENG SUBTITLES?

If you're ready to watch My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 7 with English subtitles, here are the top streaming options for fans.

Viki - Best and Official Option

Viki is the most reliable platform for streaming the latest episodes with accurate, high-quality English subtitles. You'll need an active subscription to enjoy the newest episodes in HD without delays or interruptions.

Dailymotion - Free but Unofficial

Some users upload My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 7 with subtitles on the Dailymotion app. While this offers a free alternative, it's not an official source. Video quality and subtitle accuracy may vary, so the experience might not be consistent.

For the smoothest viewing experience, with clear visuals and accurate translations, Viki remains the top choice for watching My Girlfriend Is The Man.