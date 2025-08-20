My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 9 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Ep 9 With English Subtitles In India?

My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 9 Release Time: Amid excitement, Episode 9 of My Girlfriend Is The Man drops today (August 20), and fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next in this unpredictable rom-com. The series, starring Yoon San-ha, Arin, and Yoo Jung-hoo, has become a favorite among K-drama viewers for its mix of romance, drama, and comedy.

With every new episode, My Girlfriend Is The Man balances emotional depth with playful moments, making the story engaging and relatable. Since its strong debut, the drama has continued to grow in popularity, keeping audiences hooked with sweet romance, funny chaos, and surprising twists. For anyone who hasn't caught up yet, this is the perfect time before the latest chapter unfolds.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN: CAST, PLOT & UNIQUE TWIST

My Girlfriend Is The Man has quickly gained attention in the K-drama world for its unusual take on romance and identity. With its body-swap twist, the series mixes humor, emotional drama, and lighthearted romance, making it stand out from typical rom-coms.

The drama begins with Park Yun Jae and Kim Ji Eun, who meet on a blind date and fall in love. Just when their relationship feels perfect, an unexpected night changes everything-Ji Eun wakes up in the body of a man. From that moment, the couple faces unpredictable challenges that test their bond.

As if this wasn't enough, college student Kang Min Ju develops feelings for Yun Jae, creating a complicated love triangle filled with both emotional depth and hilarious moments.

The show stars OH MY GIRL's A Rin as Ji Eun, ASTRO's Yoon San Ha as Yun Jae, and Chuu (formerly of LOONA) as Min Ju. Their natural chemistry and strong performances add charm and depth to the story, making the characters more relatable and engaging.

MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 9 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA

The much-loved Korean rom-com My Girlfriend Is The Man is back with its next chapter as Episode 9 premieres today (August 20). Fans in South Korea can catch the new episode at 21:50 KST on KBS2. For international audiences, the drama is available on Viu and Rakuten Viki in select regions. In India, viewers can stream Episode 7 on Viki at 6:20 PM IST.

The series features a total of 12 episodes, releasing twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The season finale will air on August 28, 2025, wrapping up a run filled with romance, comedy, and surprising twists that have made the show a standout among K-dramas this year.

HOW TO WATCH MY GIRLFRIEND IS THE MAN EPISODE 9 WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES?

Fans eager to stream My Girlfriend Is The Man Episode 9 with subtitles have a few options, but not all platforms offer the same quality and reliability.

Viki - Official Streaming Platform

The safest and most trusted way to watch the drama is on Rakuten Viki. It provides accurate English subtitles, smooth playback, and HD quality. An active subscription is required, but it ensures you get the latest episodes without delays.

Dailymotion - Unofficial Alternative

Some viewers upload episodes on Dailymotion with subtitles. While this option is free, it is not official, and the video quality or subtitle accuracy can differ from upload to upload.

Best Choice for Fans

For the best viewing experience with clear visuals and reliable translations, Viki remains the top recommendation for streaming My Girlfriend Is The Man.