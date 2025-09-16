My Troublesome Star Episode 10 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

My Troublesome Star Episode 10 Release Time: K-drama lovers are raving about My Troublesome Star, the romantic comedy with a hint of mystery that's capturing hearts everywhere. With nine episodes in, the series has struck a chord with viewers, and anticipation for Episode 10 is at its peak.

A major factor driving the excitement is the lead pair. Starring Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon, the chemistry between them is impossible to ignore in My Troublesome Star. Their strong performances bring warmth and humor, making the characters feel real and relatable.

As Episode 10 approaches, the buzz is only growing stronger. With its engaging plot and charismatic leads, My Troublesome Star is quickly becoming one of the must-watch K-dramas this season.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR K-DRAMA: STORY, CAST & WHY YOU CAN'T MISS IT

My Troublesome Star kicks off with Im Se Ra (played by Jang Da Ah), one of South Korea's top celebrities, mysteriously disappearing. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she wakes up in the body of Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), a middle-aged woman with no memory of the past 25 years. From the glitz of fame to the struggles of an ordinary life, Se Ra must navigate a world that feels completely foreign to her.

As she tries to adjust, Cheong Ja meets Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), a dedicated detective who becomes an unexpected friend and support. Their growing relationship adds warmth and humor to the story, blending suspense, romance, and heartfelt moments. The chemistry between Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon is a highlight, keeping viewers emotionally connected to their journey.

The drama's depth is further enhanced by Lee El and Oh Dae Hwan, whose strong performances bring intrigue and complexity to the plot. Their characters add layers of mystery and emotion, making the story even more engaging.

The series is directed by Choi Young Hoon, known for hit dramas like One The Woman, Second To Last Love, One Warm Word, and War of the Roses. His expertise in balancing humor with touching narratives ensures that My Troublesome Star offers both entertainment and meaningful storytelling.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR EPISODE 10 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The excitement around the K-drama My Troublesome Star is building as Episode 10 premieres today (September 16). With 12 episodes in total, the series offers an engaging blend of mystery, comedy, and romance, keeping fans hooked with each weekly installment. In South Korea, the new episode will air on TVING at 10:00 PM KST.

For international audiences, My Troublesome Star is available on Viki, making it easy to watch from anywhere in the world. In India, fans can catch Episode 4 from 6:30 PM IST, almost alongside the Korean broadcast.