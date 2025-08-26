My Troublesome Star Episode 4 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

My Troublesome Star Episode 4 Release Time: K-drama fans can't stop talking about My Troublesome Star, the latest romantic comedy with a touch of mystery. After just two episodes, the series has already built a strong connection with viewers, and the excitement for Episode 4 is at an all-time high.

One of the biggest reasons behind the buzz around My Troublesome Star is its leading pair. Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon headline the show, and their on-screen chemistry has already won over audiences. Their dynamic performances add depth and charm, keeping viewers invested in both the characters and the storyline.

Even before its premiere, My Troublesome Star was in the spotlight due to its unique concept and powerful cast. The drama debuted last week with an impressive response, and fans quickly praised it for offering a refreshing balance of romance, comedy, and mystery.

With Episode 4 on the horizon, the show continues to gain momentum, proving itself as one of the standout additions to the current K-drama lineup.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR K-DRAMA: PLOT, CAST & WHAT MAKES IT A MUST-WATCH

The drama begins with Im Se Ra (Jang Da Ah), one of Korea's most famous celebrities, who suddenly vanishes under mysterious circumstances. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she awakens in the body of Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), a middle-aged woman who has forgotten the last 25 years of her life. From living in the spotlight to facing an unfamiliar reality, Se Ra must now adjust to a world completely different from her glamorous past.

In her struggle to adapt, Cheong Ja encounters Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), a determined detective who becomes her unlikely ally. Their bond forms the heart of the series, bringing together elements of comedy, suspense, and heartfelt drama. The on-screen chemistry between Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon adds depth to their evolving relationship, keeping viewers invested in their journey.

The narrative is further enriched by Lee El and Oh Dae Hwan, whose strong performances add intrigue and emotional weight to the story. Their characters contribute to the larger mystery, making the drama more layered and compelling.

Behind the camera, director Choi Young Hoon-known for projects like One The Woman, Second To Last Love, One Warm Word, and War of the Roses-brings his expertise in blending humor with emotional storytelling. His direction ensures the series delivers both entertainment and depth, making My Troublesome Star a standout in the current K-drama lineup.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR EPISODE 4 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The buzz around the K-drama My Troublesome Star is growing stronger as the show drops its fourth episode today (August 26). With a total of 12 episodes planned, the series promises a perfect mix of mystery, humor, and romance spread across weekly releases. For fans in South Korea, Episode 4 will air on TVING at 10:00 PM KST.

Viewers outside Korea can also enjoy the drama on Viki, making it easily accessible worldwide. In India, the episode will be available from 6:30 PM IST, almost in sync with its Korean broadcast.

The drama follows a steady release pattern, with two new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. This schedule keeps the storyline moving at a lively pace and allows fans to stay closely connected to the unfolding plot without long waits.