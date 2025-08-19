My Troublesome Star Episode 2 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

My Troublesome Star Episode 2 Release Time: The wait is finally over for My Troublesome Star, one of the most talked-about Korean dramas of the season. Starring Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon in lead roles, the drama promises a refreshing mix of romance, comedy, and mystery that is set to entertain viewers from the very beginning.

Long before its official launch, My Troublesome Star had already created buzz with its star-studded cast and intriguing concept. Fans have been counting down the days, and the show finally premiered yesterday and opened to a favourable response. Now, everyone is eagerly awaiting the next episode.

For viewers looking for release details, schedules, and major highlights, the drama will soon unfold everything from Episode 2. As the premiere approaches, excitement is at its peak, and all eyes are on how this brand-new K-drama will capture the hearts of fans worldwide.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST & WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT

My Troublesome Star is set to charm viewers with its refreshing mix of romance, mystery, and comedy. At the heart of the story is Im Se Ra (played by Jang Da Ah), Korea's biggest celebrity, who mysteriously disappears and later wakes up in the body of Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), a middle-aged woman who has lost 25 years of her memory.

Struggling to adapt to this new reality, Cheong Ja begins a journey of rediscovery. She crosses paths with Dokgo Chul (Song Seung Heon), a detective who becomes her unlikely partner. Together, they face emotional challenges, uncover hidden truths, and share moments that balance both humor and heart.

The drama also features Lee El and Oh Dae Hwan in significant roles, adding further intrigue and depth to the narrative.

Directed by Choi Young Hoon, known for popular works such as One The Woman, Second To Last Love, One Warm Word, and War Of The Roses, My Troublesome Star promises a unique viewing experience. With its captivating storyline and talented cast, the drama is expected to be one of the standout K-dramas of the season.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR EPISODE 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over for K-drama fans as My Troublesome Star Episode 2 premieres today (August 19). The much-anticipated drama is planned for a 12-episode run, offering viewers a mix of romance, comedy, and mystery spread across weekly releases.

In South Korea, the new episode will air on TVING at 10:00 PM KST. For global fans, the series will be streaming on Viki, making it easily accessible to international audiences. Viewers in India can catch the premiere at 6:30 PM IST.

The drama will maintain a Monday and Tuesday release schedule, ensuring fans get fresh episodes twice a week without long gaps between updates. With its engaging storyline and star-studded cast, My Troublesome Star is already creating buzz and is expected to become one of the season's standout K-dramas.